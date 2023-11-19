Quartararo: "Jorge certainly had a big problem"

Former world champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) showed a remarkable recovery from 13th on the grid in the penultimate MotoGP event of the year in Qatar. "More was not possible, that's our pace," he said after 7th place.

While qualifying at the Lusail Circuit in the desert outside the Qatari capital Doha was sobering for Fabio Quartararo, the Frenchman missed out on Q2 and was only 13th on the grid, he made significant progress with 8th place in the sprint and 7th place in the Grand Prix.

After 22 laps and 118.36 kilometres, the Yamaha figurehead was 7.828 seconds down on surprise winner Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati). Bitter: His team-mate Alex Marquez and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) finished a few tenths of a second ahead of Quartararo, with fifth place within reach for the 2021 World Champion.

"My start was great, the race was good," summarised Quartararo. "That was my pace and the best possible race. I was faster than Alex, but I couldn't get past him. My goal was to finish in the top five, which I didn't manage. But when you come from so far back, nothing more is possible."

The Frenchman rode many laps behind Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati), who finished 10th in the main race after his sprint win on Saturday and is now 21 points behind Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) - with only 37 points still up for grabs.

"He crashed and couldn't ride like he did on Saturday," said Quartararo. "I don't know what problem he had, but it wasn't the same Jorge. He must have had a big problem - otherwise you don't ride a race like that in 24 hours. I wanted to overtake him cleanly and not cause any chaos. The way he was riding - I was faster than him. Even though I felt worse than on Saturday. It's certainly better if he's the one answering questions and not me."

The 24-year-old is in ninth place overall ahead of the final MotoGP event in Valencia next weekend. He is 25 points adrift of Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) in front of him, with Alex Marquez and Jack Miller just two and four behind him. Quartararo could even drop out of the top 10 as the best rider on a Japanese motorbike.

However, Fabio is optimistic about the Valencia circuit: "I think it will go well. I hear that the grip of the new tarmac is super, super high. But it's also clear that we still lack a lot compared to the others."

Results MotoGP race Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Results MotoGP Sprint Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.