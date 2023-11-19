Winner Fabio Di Giannantonio: "Incredible night"

Only sport writes these stories: Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is without a motorbike for 2024, won his first MotoGP race in the floodlights of Lusail. The emotions were correspondingly high on Sunday evening.

"An incredible night," enthused Fabio Di Giannantonio. "We were fast throughout the weekend and after the sprint I said to myself: 'Maybe we have a clear chance! I want and have to say that my crew is simply fantastic. Since [crew chief] Frankie Carchedi joined our team, we have started to work very closely together. We have a great energy in the pits. Race after race we have built up this performance - and today everything was just perfect. We planned every single lap and everything went according to plan. It was just incredible."

"When I overtook Pecco, I thought that the hard job was still to come. But then I saw that he had made a mistake. And I said to myself: 'No, I can't believe it, we've done it! What a great moment, I'm so grateful," emphasised an overjoyed "Diggia".

Attentive readers will remember: Fabio Di Giannantonio announced on Thursday in Doha that he wanted to take his first victory in his last two races for the Gresini Racing Team - and was ridiculed by some observers despite his third place at the Australian GP.

Why did the 25-year-old Roman have the feeling that the Qatar GP could be his weekend? "Because you have to work hard and believe in it," he replied. "Nobody can give you the confidence, you have to have it yourself. It's a shame that many people think that self-confidence is a kind of arrogance. It's not arrogance, it's just that fire that helps you give that extra bit more. I'm trying to build my own confidence, I'm taking my steps, I'm improving and learning. I came here thinking that I'm a pretty complete rider now and I've been able to take another step - and we've done that."

When the message "Mapping 8" was sent to him on the dashboard on lap 18, it immediately brought back memories of 2017, when Jorge Lorenzo was asked with this coded message to let his then Ducati team-mate and world championship contender Andrea Dovizioso past.

However, Gresini Racing assured him that it was a sign for Diggia that the last five laps of the race were underway and that he should attack. The Qatar winner himself explained: "Honestly, I didn't expect to have Pecco in front of me at this point in the race because he had struggled earlier in the weekend. I would have expected a different rider. When it was Pecco, I was a bit sorry because it's a shame for him if I can steal a few points from him in the championship fight."

"But we had simply planned to carry out the overtaking manoeuvre four to five laps before the end," confirmed Di Giannantonio. "So this 'Mapping 8' was simply the message that the moment had come. And that was a good signal because I had never seen my pit board and didn't know how many laps were left. After 'Mapping 8' I looked for my pit board and saw that there were only four laps to go - so I had to do it now! I tried to do it as cleanly as possible - and we did it!"

MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.