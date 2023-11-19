Winner Fabio Di Giannantonio: "Incredible night"
"An incredible night," enthused Fabio Di Giannantonio. "We were fast throughout the weekend and after the sprint I said to myself: 'Maybe we have a clear chance! I want and have to say that my crew is simply fantastic. Since [crew chief] Frankie Carchedi joined our team, we have started to work very closely together. We have a great energy in the pits. Race after race we have built up this performance - and today everything was just perfect. We planned every single lap and everything went according to plan. It was just incredible."
"When I overtook Pecco, I thought that the hard job was still to come. But then I saw that he had made a mistake. And I said to myself: 'No, I can't believe it, we've done it! What a great moment, I'm so grateful," emphasised an overjoyed "Diggia".
Attentive readers will remember: Fabio Di Giannantonio announced on Thursday in Doha that he wanted to take his first victory in his last two races for the Gresini Racing Team - and was ridiculed by some observers despite his third place at the Australian GP.
Why did the 25-year-old Roman have the feeling that the Qatar GP could be his weekend? "Because you have to work hard and believe in it," he replied. "Nobody can give you the confidence, you have to have it yourself. It's a shame that many people think that self-confidence is a kind of arrogance. It's not arrogance, it's just that fire that helps you give that extra bit more. I'm trying to build my own confidence, I'm taking my steps, I'm improving and learning. I came here thinking that I'm a pretty complete rider now and I've been able to take another step - and we've done that."
When the message "Mapping 8" was sent to him on the dashboard on lap 18, it immediately brought back memories of 2017, when Jorge Lorenzo was asked with this coded message to let his then Ducati team-mate and world championship contender Andrea Dovizioso past.
However, Gresini Racing assured him that it was a sign for Diggia that the last five laps of the race were underway and that he should attack. The Qatar winner himself explained: "Honestly, I didn't expect to have Pecco in front of me at this point in the race because he had struggled earlier in the weekend. I would have expected a different rider. When it was Pecco, I was a bit sorry because it's a shame for him if I can steal a few points from him in the championship fight."
"But we had simply planned to carry out the overtaking manoeuvre four to five laps before the end," confirmed Di Giannantonio. "So this 'Mapping 8' was simply the message that the moment had come. And that was a good signal because I had never seen my pit board and didn't know how many laps were left. After 'Mapping 8' I looked for my pit board and saw that there were only four laps to go - so I had to do it now! I tried to do it as cleanly as possible - and we did it!"
MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):
1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488
5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246
6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239
9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509
10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964
12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431
13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807
14th Mir, Honda, +18.673
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455
16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194
19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down
- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed
Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875
4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370
5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239
7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761
8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285
10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314
11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596
12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173
13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745
17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238
19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446
20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed
MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' Championship:
1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.