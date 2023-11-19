Marc Márquez knows: That would have changed his life

Repsol Honda rider Marc Márquez was unusually behind Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in the MotoGP races in Qatar. Why he made the decision he did and why he rates his two eleventh places positively.

Starting from seventh on the grid at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, Marc Márquez did not have a bad starting position and once again proved his outstanding ability - the other three Honda riders Joan Mir, Taka Nakagami and Iker Lecuona were at the end of the grid.

Over a flying lap, the man with the number 93 can partially compensate for the deficits of the weak Honda RC213V, but over the race distance even a giant like him is powerless. In both races in Arabia, Marc Márquez dropped back to 11th position. Only Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo was better on a Japanese motorbike, finishing eighth and seventh.

Marc got off to a good start in Sunday evening's Grand Prix against six Ducati riders ahead of him and came back from the first lap in fifth place. In the following 21 laps we saw an unusually high number of mistakes from the six-time MotoGP World Champion, which ultimately cost him six places. After 118.36 kilometres, Márquez saw the chequered flag almost 15 seconds behind surprise winner Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati).

"The race wasn't bad, but I didn't show my best performance either," said the 30-year-old. "Maybe I could have given a bit more, but I lacked the feeling for the bike. So I just rode my pace. I had to go wide once in turn 1 because I was sucked in by three riders in the slipstream under braking and the front wheel then locked up. And if you get just a little off the racing line, it looks like the mistake is twice or three times as bad. The track is dirty, you can't push off the racing line. I lost 2 or 3 seconds on one lap because several riders overtook me. Apart from that, it was a good weekend."

At times, Márquez's pace was better than that of some of the Ducati riders around him. However, the Spaniard was easy prey on the start-finish straight, which was over a kilometre long. "And I was bumped several times during an overtaking manoeuvre and had to take a wide line," he added.

Did he deliberately avoid attacking Bagnaia and Martin in the races on Saturday and Sunday? "I didn't want to get into any trouble," grinned Marc. "I knew that a gain for me wouldn't change my race, but a loss for them would. And I wasn't fighting for a top spot. If that had been the case, then I would have fought. But why would I have overtaken Bagnaia on Saturday if I didn't have as high a rhythm as him? The same with Martin on Sunday for one more point. That wouldn't have changed my life - but it would have if I made a mistake. So I preferred to ride behind them."

Next weekend, Marc Márquez will contest his last race for Honda in Valencia after eleven years with the Repsol MotoGP team - in 2024 he will be on a long-awaited Ducati and ride for the Gresini team.



"It's going to be a very busy weekend, I have to try and juggle everything," says the 59-time premier class winner. "My goal is to give my all on the track and finish our partnership in the best possible way."

Results MotoGP race Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Results MotoGP Sprint Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.