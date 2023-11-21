Pramac Ducati: All factory teams beaten in the Team World Championship

After all, Pramac Ducati celebrated the sprint victory in Qatar and won the Team World Championship. Team owner Paolo Campinoti's company also lights up the entire race track.

At the Qatar GP on Sunday, Jorge Martin's dream of winning the 2023 Riders' World Championship was probably shattered because he got a rear tyre in Michelin's allocation that he said was "as hard as stone". As a result, his deficit to Pecco Bagnaia widened from 7 to 21 world championship points on Sunday after a disappointing tenth place at the Lusail International Circuit. The Lenovo-Ducati factory rider can therefore already become world champion in the sprint on Saturday if he wins and Martin does not finish in the top three.

Naturally, there was a crushed mood in Doha on Sunday. "We had the same rider, the same bike and the same temperatures as on Saturday when we won the sprint, but Jorge's race pace on Sunday was about 1.3 seconds slower than on Saturday," Pramac team owner Paolo Campinoti wondered in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com on Sunday.

With 10th and 12th places for Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, Prima Pramac Racing suffered the third worst Sunday result of the season in Qatar with just ten points after India (zero points!) and Texas (nine points). However, the team from Italy, which has been racing with Ducati Desmosedici bikes since 2005, is still in contention to win the Team Championship for the first time.

Never before in MotoGP history has a customer team won this classification ahead of all the works teams!

Martin (4x) and Zarco (1x) have won a total of five GP victories between them, and Martin also has impressive Tissot Sprint victories and four pole positions. Both riders are among the top five in the Riders' Championship.

And Martin and Zarco have stood on the Sunday podium at the same time a total of three times: At Le Mans (2nd and 3rd place), at Mugello (2nd and 3rd place) and at the Sachsenring (1st and 3rd place).

And another success story in addition to the sprint win and victory in the Team World Championship was recorded by Paolo Campinoti at the Losail Circuit: 50 diesel generators manufactured by his company have been producing the electricity for the light sources at the floodlight event since 2008 - they turn night into day. "The third generation of our power sources is already in use in Lusail," revealed the Italian.