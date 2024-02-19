Fabio Quartararo (10th): "This is not acceptable"
"I was completely on the limit, that's all I could do," sighed Fabio Quartararo on Monday evening when looking at the timesheets for the first day of testing in Qatar. The Yamaha factory star managed a best time of 1:52.637 min on the 5.42 km long "Losail International Circuit". 10th place and a 1.602 sec lead over Yamaha newcomer Alex Rins were initially quite respectable, but Quartararo was ultimately 0.597 sec off the best time set by Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati).
In recent years, Yamaha has often been found at the lower end of the top speed lists. The Japanese seem to have solved this problem in the meantime. "El Diablo" was the third fastest rider on the track in Doha with 348.3 km/h. "The bike looks fast, a lot of work has really been done in this area over the winter," he confirmed, but then added: "That's not our main problem at the moment."
The 24-year-old Frenchman then explained what is still keeping him out of the top positions: "The problem is the same as before. The grip is bad. Even when we fit new tyres and I start a time chase, I don't feel any improvement. With a tyre that already has eleven laps on it, I'm just two tenths of a second slower than with a new tyre. That's not acceptable."
Quartararo therefore came to the conclusion: "We have to find a way to get faster on one lap, even if we burn up the tyre in the process. Because our pace is not bad, but if you start outside the top 10, you have no chance of fighting for the podium."
Yamaha's new Technical Director Massimo Bartolini, who moved over from Ducati this year, is set to help the 2021 MotoGP World Champion. "Normally, we only make small changes, but thanks to Max, things have now been radically tested and changes have been made. However, we still need a lot of time to really realise our potential."
Quartararo continued to praise the work of Bartolini: "He's only been with the team for just over a month. After that time, you can't expect him to know the bike perfectly. But I already love his work. He always remains calm because he knows that we are currently a long way behind and that we need time to improve. It is also a big challenge for him, as he comes from a manufacturer that is used to success. But I am convinced that we will get back to the top together."
Qatar test, Monday (19 February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:52.040 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec
3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292
4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296
5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549
9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592
10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597
11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759
12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856
15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898
16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168
18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393
19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469
23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471