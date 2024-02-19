Fabio Quartararo (10th): "This is not acceptable"

Fabio Quartararo also struggled with the weaknesses of his Yamaha M1 on the first day of testing in Qatar. But the Frenchman is confident, as he has high hopes for the new technical director Massimo Bartolini.

"I was completely on the limit, that's all I could do," sighed Fabio Quartararo on Monday evening when looking at the timesheets for the first day of testing in Qatar. The Yamaha factory star managed a best time of 1:52.637 min on the 5.42 km long "Losail International Circuit". 10th place and a 1.602 sec lead over Yamaha newcomer Alex Rins were initially quite respectable, but Quartararo was ultimately 0.597 sec off the best time set by Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati).

In recent years, Yamaha has often been found at the lower end of the top speed lists. The Japanese seem to have solved this problem in the meantime. "El Diablo" was the third fastest rider on the track in Doha with 348.3 km/h. "The bike looks fast, a lot of work has really been done in this area over the winter," he confirmed, but then added: "That's not our main problem at the moment."

The 24-year-old Frenchman then explained what is still keeping him out of the top positions: "The problem is the same as before. The grip is bad. Even when we fit new tyres and I start a time chase, I don't feel any improvement. With a tyre that already has eleven laps on it, I'm just two tenths of a second slower than with a new tyre. That's not acceptable."

Quartararo therefore came to the conclusion: "We have to find a way to get faster on one lap, even if we burn up the tyre in the process. Because our pace is not bad, but if you start outside the top 10, you have no chance of fighting for the podium."

Yamaha's new Technical Director Massimo Bartolini, who moved over from Ducati this year, is set to help the 2021 MotoGP World Champion. "Normally, we only make small changes, but thanks to Max, things have now been radically tested and changes have been made. However, we still need a lot of time to really realise our potential."

Quartararo continued to praise the work of Bartolini: "He's only been with the team for just over a month. After that time, you can't expect him to know the bike perfectly. But I already love his work. He always remains calm because he knows that we are currently a long way behind and that we need time to improve. It is also a big challenge for him, as he comes from a manufacturer that is used to success. But I am convinced that we will get back to the top together."

Qatar test, Monday (19 February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:52.040 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec

3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296

5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549

9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592

10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597

11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856

15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898

16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469

23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471