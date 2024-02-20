Binder and Miller (KTM): Turbulent final day

On paper, the KTM attack announced for today can only be understood to a limited extent: Binder ended up in 9th place, 0.631 seconds behind, with colleague Miller two places behind at 0.768 seconds. In front: exclusively Ducatis and Aprilias, with Miller describing the speed at the front as "stupid": "You have to bang out a 1:50 time here first!"

He was satisfied with the results of his work on the RC16 over the last few weeks: "Yes, that's fine. Today we mainly made a few setup changes. The season can come." So what exactly did he try today? "Stuff that will help us for the Grand Prix in just under two weeks' time. Playing around with spring rates, wheelbase and so on. We racers always find something to moan about, but the bottom line is that the bike is pretty much where we want it to be."

And what explains his gap to the Ducatis? "User error. If you get a few centimetres out on the sandy line here, it's hard to come back." That's exactly what happened to him. So what does he want for the Qatar GP at the beginning of March? "Rubber! More rubber on the track and less sand. A car race beforehand would be nice," said the Australian in his usual laconic manner. "When you follow a rider on the track, you can feel the sand on the back of your neck in the slipstream."

Brad Binder, the fastest KTM rider, as in the previous tests, was able to explain his lap time just as conclusively as his team-mate: "I had two yellow flags on my flying lap during the time attack. Unfavourable timing on my part, but the bottom line is that it doesn't really matter in a test." His day had started much more turbulently: "We had technical problems in the morning and were only able to start late. So it was clear that we had to squeeze everything we could into the day. Under the circumstances, I'm satisfied with the day's workload. We were able to try out some settings and can see a bit clearer again."

Because his front tyre had degraded so dramatically here last year, Binder wanted to simulate a Grand Prix today. However, this exercise came to an unexpected end: "I was on a complete race simulation when I ran out of fuel on the furthest part of the track and stopped." The Pramac crew chauffeured the South African back to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pit at home, for which he thanked them very politely. And his conclusion: "The tyre is still degrading, but nowhere near as much as last time."

And where does KTM stand in the current MotoGP pecking order in his opinion? "The bike feels good. Compared to last year, we have definitely made a step forward." Miller seconded: "Top job by the guys at the factory. The improvements they have made over the winter deserve applause."

MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, +0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, +0.383

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7. Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9. Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11. Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15. Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16. Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17. Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18. Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19. Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20. Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22. Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23. Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24. Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448