Pramac Ducati: Team presentation at first Formula 1 GP

Last year's MotoGP Team World Champions Prima Pramac Racing chose the Bahrain F1 paddock for the presentation of Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli's 2024 look.

Formula 1 is holding a three-day winter test at the Bahrain International Circuit until 23 February, before the premier class season opener on four wheels takes place next week.

The MotoGP riders have already completed their pre-season, with only one date still to be decided before the first motorbike Grand Prix of the year from 8 to 10 March in Qatar: Prima Pramac Racing will be the last MotoGP team to hold its traditional team presentation on 28 February and present the new design for the Ducati Desmosedici GP24 of runner-up Jorge Martin (26) and newcomer Franco Morbidelli (29).

"The longer you wait, the better it gets," said Paolo Campinoti's squad, announcing the presentation with reference to the truly special location: Pramac will present itself in the paddock of the Bahrain International Circuit in the run-up to the F1 season opener.

The team presentation is scheduled for next Wednesday in Sakhir at 7 pm local time; for fans in Central Europe it will start at 5 pm due to a two-hour time difference. SPEEDWEEK.com will again offer a live stream.