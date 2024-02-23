Marco Bezzecchi: Crash in the entrance to the pit lane

VR46 Ducati ace Marco Bezzecchi was basically satisfied with his clear improvement at the Qatar test, but he would have liked to have done without one curious scene. At least he had the laughs on his side afterwards.

Marco Bezzecchi initially had more trouble adapting to last year's world champion bike, the Desmosedici GP23, than his new team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio, for example. In Doha, however, last year's World Championship bronze medallist made progress this week - and then appeared much happier than in Sepang.

"Yes, I am," said a relieved "Bez". He finished 0.726 seconds behind in 10th place overall in the Qatar test: "I can't complain, I'm happy with this test. I would have liked to have done a bit more in the time trial, but compared to Malaysia I'm much happier. I felt more comfortable on the bike, I enjoy riding a lot more. My pace wasn't too bad. Apart from the two factory riders [Bagnaia and Bastianini], Aleix [Espargaró] and also Martin, all the other riders are on a pretty similar level - and I'm happy to be there too because I was much further away in Malaysia."

The main reason for this is improvements in the braking phase, in which the GP23 - if we remember the descriptions of Bagnaia and Co. from last year - often behaved a little more nervously than the 2022 machine from Borgo Panigale that Bezzecchi rode last year.

"I finally found the way to brake the bike much better. I'm still missing something in lean angles - in the final braking phase, but also in the first phase when you accelerate again. This bike has more grip, so I'm struggling with the turning in that area. Compared to Malaysia, however, I can finally brake the bike properly and I no longer suffer in the traction phase, in which I suffered a little from the differences that this engine brings with it. It's better," emphasised the 25-year-old Italian.

However, the Qatar test did not go entirely smoothly for the three-time MotoGP winner. He caused a curious scene when he crashed on the way to the pits. What had happened? "I knew this question would come up," Bez briefly put his hands in front of his face before describing the incident.

"I was on the front tyre specification we were testing, which is a bit harder than the medium compound we usually have here. I was a bit on the limit in terms of timing. I did the run and I have to say it was fantastic, really good. However, I was very slow on the out-lap. When I came into the entrance to the pit lane and braked to activate the speed limiter, I crashed over the front wheel - in the entrance to the pit lane. My bike went into the pit lane, but I didn't," said the curly-haired rider, laughing about the mishap. "I almost hit the cars and everything, it was a disaster. I think only I can do something like that... Mamma mia!"

"Everyone asks me if it happened because I wanted to show a stoppie. No, luckily it wasn't that - although I'd prefer to fall during a stoppie. At least if I crashed because I wanted to try something stupid... But like that, I didn't expect to find myself on the ground like that, but yeah, it's okay," smiled Bez.

MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448