Andrea Adamo (KTM) after title win: "Not real!"

Red Bull KTM youngster Andrea Adamo celebrated winning his first motocross world championship title in Maggiora under special circumstances and was even briefly in a kind of shock paralysis at the moment of triumph.

The 20-year-old Italian Andrea Adamo secured the Motocross World Championship title in the MX2 category early on Sunday in Maggiora. Adamo, who joined the KTM factory team for 2023 from the private MS GASGAS Yusa team, had ended 2022 in 8th place and was also on the podium for the first time. In Maggiora, the way to the World Championship crown was clear for him in Race 2 after the violent crash of his Red Bull KTM team-mate Liam Everts before the finish line jump.

At the finish, rousing scenes took place. Adamo had taken the title early as an outsider, and at the Grand Prix in his home country to boot. Adamo's family from Sicily and his girlfriend Elena - she is the daughter of cross icon Corrado Maddii - were waiting on the starting straight alongside numerous photographers and KTM team members. KTM racing boss Pit Beirer and KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner were also in the middle of the exuberant jubilation.

"What an emotion, I'm not sure if it's all real. I can't believe it. It looks like I'm MX2 world champion - yeah!", Adamo gave an almost slightly distraught first few statements as he was cheered by coach Joel Smets and others.

"I didn't plan to win the title in Maggiora because I was rather hoping it would happen in Matterley. However, I rode two good races. I am sure that with better starts I could have fought for the win with Simon Längenfelder and Jago Geerts as well," analysed the new champion, who was immediately presented with the gold helmet by helmet partner Airoh as well as Jorge Prado. "This time I just enjoyed the races, got two third places, which was then enough for the world championship. It was an incredible moment to win this title in front of the home fans."

Results MX2 Maggiora:

1st Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 2-1

2nd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 1-2

3rd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 3-3

4th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 9-4

5th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 7-5

6th Kevin Horgmo (N), Kawasaki, 6-6

7th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 5-7

8th David Braceras (E), Kawasaki, 14-8

9th Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Honda, 13-9

10th Valerio Lata (I), KTM, 12-10

11th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 8-14

12th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 4-DNF

13th Isak Gifting (S), GASGAS, 17-13

14th Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 15-15

15th Jack Chambers (USA), Kawasaki, 19-12

16th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 10-32 (DNF)

17th Oliver Oriol (E), KTM, 33-11

18th Jan Pancar (SLO), KTM, 11-30

19th Federico Tuani (I), KTM, 20-16

20th Emil Weckman (FIN), Honda, 16-DNF

MX2 World Championship standings after World Championship event 18 of 19:

1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 779 points.

2nd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 706, (-73)

3rd Liam Everts (B), KTM, 702, (-77)

4th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 702, (-77)

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 558, (-221)

6th Kevin Horgmo (N), Kawasaki, 541, (-238)

7th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 531, (-248)

8th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 523, (-256)

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 493, (-286)

10th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 377, (-402)