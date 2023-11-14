Crash drama for KTM test rider Marcel Stauffer (22)

Marcel Stauffer is in hospital with serious injuries and has to worry about whether he will ever be able to get back on a cross bike. The 22-year-old from Nußdorf am Haunsberg in Salzburg had a major crash during a training session in Italy. He sustained serious injuries in this incident, currently there is talk of fractures to the C1 and C2 cervical vertebrae and the T5 thoracic vertebra. Stauffer has since been transferred from Italy to Austria.

"It was definitely one of the hardest phases of my life so far. Lying in a hospital in a foreign country, with nights of enormous pain and difficult breathing," describes Stauffer. "There was also the uncertainty of whether my life would ever be the same again, or whether this would be my last breath when I closed my eyes at night. Fortunately, I never lost feeling in my arms and legs. Because of the haematomas near my vertebrae and windpipe, I could hardly breathe or make myself understood for the first few days. I was also terrified."

Stauffer has an agreement with a private KTM team for the MX2 World Championship next season. 2023 was highly successful for him: he won the Austrian championship titles in the MX2 and Open class on his Schruf KTM. He showed in his guest appearances in the MX2 World Championship that he can keep up with the top 10. His two ninth places at the German GP in the Teutschenthal basin were outstanding.

"I don't know whether to cry or laugh these days. Every little movement is a challenge at the moment. There's no guarantee that I'll come back at 100 per cent." Addressing his fans, Stauffer said. "Thank you so much for all the messages, I really appreciate it. I will try to answer as many as possible."