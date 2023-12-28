Liam Everts (KTM): Hawkstone Park is fixed

Red Bull KTM factory rider Liam Everts offers his fans a very special souvenir of the 2023 season at the turn of the year and will compete in the 2024 World Championship preparation at Hawkstone.

Liam Everts finished the past season in fourth place in the MX2 motocross world championship. In the end, the 19-year-old Belgian was only 21 and 24 points short of bronze and silver respectively. In his debut season with the Red Bull KTM factory team, Everts was at times even the main chaser of his team-mate Andrea Adamo (20) in the battle for the world championship crown.

Liam Everts now wants to reward his loyal fans in a special way: The son of ten-time world champion Stefan Everts (51) is offering an original racing jersey on the Instagram channel @liameverts72_merch. The Red Bull KTM jersey from Alpinestars also bears Liam's signature. The prize draw among all participants will take place on 5 January 2024.

Everts only took a short break in late autumn. The sand specialist has recently been training again on hard and earthy slopes in southern Europe - where the Everts family also owns a house. His father Stefan even recently took part in a national hill climbing event in Portugal.

Exciting news: both Liam Everts and his team-mate and MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo will be competing in the British pre-season classic at Hawkstone Park on 25 February 2024. The participation of team superstar Jeffrey Herlings has also already been confirmed. However, the list is even longer and includes Kawasaki ace Romain Febvre, Fantic MXGP factory riders Glenn Coldenhoff and Roan van den Moosdijk and German rider Henry Jacobi (KTM Sarholz).

The new Motocross World Championship season kicks off on 10 March in Argentina with the Grand Prix of Patagonia on the spectacular Villa la Angostura track. The German GP will take place on 2 June in the Teutschenthal basin.