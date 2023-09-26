Tom Koch rode his best race at the MXGP finale

Tom Koch ended the last GP of the 2023 season with a career highlight: The rider from Thuringia completed his best weekend to date in the Motocross World Championship MXGP at the popular Matterley Basin race track. With positions eight and nine, he collected 25 points and finished in a strong eighth place in the daily standings. Koch already achieved eighth place overall at the 2021 Trentino GP, but with two points less at that time.



"It was a good weekend for me," the 25-year-old explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I was able to show good speed already on Saturday because I felt really comfortable on the track. I took the good feeling with me into Sunday, because I know that I can be better again on Sunday," he explained the twelfth place he achieved in the qualifying race.

Koch used the good starting position for his starts, because they were good in both heats and made the job easier immensely. He quickly found his rhythm and pulled along with the other riders.



"My starts were solid, which is the be-all and end-all with this field of riders. That's the only way to keep up with the people at the front and that's exactly what I managed to do. I finished in 8th position in the first heat, which is already a mega result," the KTM rider told us proudly. "It was clear that I wanted to build on this in the second run. I was able to confirm the performance. My start was solid again and I was able to keep up well. During the whole race I was in the pack up to sixth place. My lap times were good and the top was not far away. It felt good to finish the season like this."

He ended up 18th in the season's draft standings with 187 points, up four positions from last year.

MXGP Matterley Basin:

1st Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 1-1

2nd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 2-4

3rd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 5-2

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 3-5

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 6-3

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 7-6

7th Pauls Jonass (LT), Honda, 9-7

8th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 8-9

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 11-8

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 4-18

11th Ben Watson (GB), Beta, 13-11

12th Harri Kullas (EST), Yamaha, 12-13

13th Brian Bogers (NL), Honda, 16-10

14th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta, 14-12

15th Ivo Monticelli (I), GASGAS, 17-14

16th Benoit Paturel (F), Yamaha, 10-25

17th Cornelius Toendel (NOR), Honda, 15-17

18th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 19-15

19th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 18-16

20th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda, 20-19

...

DNS: Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha

DNS: Alberto Forato (I), KTM

World Championship final standings 2023:

1st Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 921.

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 854

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 759

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 695

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 654

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 599

7th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 490

8th Jeffrey Herlings (NL), KTM, 456

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 363

10. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 314

...

18th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 187

21. Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 126

Manufacturers' standings 2023:

1. Yamaha, 939

2ND GASGAS, 937

3rd Kawasaki, 870

4th Honda, 786

5. KTM, 749

6. beta, 324

7. Husqvarna, 80