Balaton Circuit: A new venue for the SBK World Championship

Promoter Dorna has a contract for the World Superbike Championship in Hungary from 2024, the venue will be the new Balaton Park Circuit in the country's most important tourist region.

The "Hungarian Motorsport and Green Mobility Development Agency", HUMDA for short, was founded by the Hungarian Ministry of Innovation and Technology and is responsible for the development of motorsport and road safety.

The sports marketing agency Dorna has signed a contract with it to host the World Superbike Championship, and the production-based motorbike world championship will return to Hungary in 2024 for the first time since 2000.

Hungary has long been a fixture on the SBK calendar, with the Hungaroring, near the capital Budapest, hosting races from its inaugural year in 1988 until 2000, with the exception of 1998.

The contract between HUMDA and Dorna does not specify the circuit in Hungary. Originally, a new track in Debrezin in the east of the country was planned, but nothing came of it. Therefore, the Balaton Park Circuit, which opens in May 2023, is now envisaged.

Behind the project within sight of Lake Balaton and in the middle of the popular holiday region around Balatonfüröd is 59-year-old Israeli Chanoch Nissany. As a businessman who is said to have the best connections to the Israeli government, Nissany was able to win international investors for the Balaton Park Circuit project. 204 million euros were invested - the names of the backers are not known. The circuit was designed by Hungarian designer Ferenc Gulácsi (probably one of the few new circuits without Hermann Tilke's involvement) and is 4.115 kilometres long. It has six right turns and ten left turns (anti-clockwise) and is twelve to 15 metres wide.

There are 48 pits, a permanent grandstand for 10,000 spectators and the possibility of temporary ones for up to 120,000 spectators. A four-star hotel with 145 rooms (overlooking the track) is scheduled for completion at the end of the year. 2000 square metres of lounges are available in the main building. Accessibility is provided by the proximity of the M7 motorway (Budapest-Stuhlweißenburg). The distance to Budapest is 95 kilometres; Vienna is 220 and Graz 246 kilometres away.

The track was built with a view to FIA Grade 1 (i.e. Formula 1 standard) and FIM Grade A (i.e. for MotoGP); Grade B homologation would also suffice for the World Superbike Championship.

We are assured that there will be no problems with the neighbours. The region and the tourism associations are behind the project because of the opportunity for new jobs and the expected increase in foreign visitors, they said at the track opening in May.