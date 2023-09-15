Sofuoglu: "What BMW is missing is a rider like Toprak".

Manager Kenan Sofuoglu is convinced that Toprak Razgatlioglu will put BMW on the road to success in the World Superbike Championship. "At the end of the deal, we are world champions," says the 39-year-old.

BMW entered the World Superbike Championship for the first time in 2009, and since then, despite a massive effort, only one rider - Marco Melandri (2012) - has made it into the top three in the overall standings. Kenan Sofuoglu, himself a five-time Supersport champion and now Toprak Razgatlioglu's manager and mentor, is convinced that his protégé will improve this statistic.

Razgatlioglu will compete for the BMW factory team in 2024 and 2025 after four years with Yamaha, they won the title together in 2021. Given BMW's performance over the past 15 years, some have reacted with surprise to the decision.

"I've been in this paddock for over 20 years and I've seen a lot of riders," Sofuoglu elaborated a little when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "I was on the bike myself for a long time and I have a lot of experience with the riders and bikes in this paddock. Toprak has a very big talent that runs deep. Talent runs deep with him. If something is not going well for him, he figures out how to fix it. Then he goes out on the track and shows that. BMW's package is not bad, it's actually quite good. What they lack is a flexible and talented driver like Toprak. 100 per cent is hard to predict, but 99 per cent I am sure he will make BMW successful."

"We tried to continue with Yamaha but did not come to an agreement," added the 39-year-old. "I told him there was interest from Yamaha, Kawasaki, BMW and in the MotoGP World Championship - BMW excited him the most. He is very excited about BMW. I planted in his head that if he succeeds with them, it will make him a very special rider. It was the same with Yamaha in the past. At that time I also told him that if he wins with them, he will become a star in this paddock."

Toprak will bring his crew chief Phil Marron from Yamaha to BMW, "we will place other people Toprak likes," Sofuoglu noted. "Some mechanics would like to go to BMW with Toprak, they love him. We are talking with BMW about it. We have a plan for Toprak and a long-term relationship with BMW. Some things still need to be prepared and many people think we made the wrong decision - that makes me happy. I am very confident that Toprak will finish next season in the top-3 without injuries and bad luck. I even see the possibility of him winning the championship. At the end of our agreement, we will have won the championship."

"I am very excited about this change for Toprak," Kenan concluded. "It's good for the championship. Even in the MotoGP paddock, some high-level managers asked me why we chose BMW. I told them that they will see already."