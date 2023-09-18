Bautista overtook 14 opponents - not like crazy

In the first Superbike race at Magny-Cours, Alvaro Bautista's Ducati engine went out and he dropped to last place. How the Spaniard experienced his subsequent recovery.

World Champion Alvaro Bautista was hanging on to Toprak Razgatlioglu's (Yamaha) rear wheel on the third lap of the first race in France and was second when the Ducati suddenly went on strike.

"The engine felt slower than normal after the race start," Bautista told SPEEDWEEK.com. "It didn't feel broken, but like something wasn't working correctly. There was a lack of power, the bike wasn't pushing properly. Then the engine went out at the exit of turn 5 when I opened the throttle. But the dashboard was still working and showed me that I could start the engine. I tried it, the engine started again and I was able to continue."

The Spaniard lost 17 seconds as a result of the incident and dropped to last place. 16 laps later, Bautista saw the chequered flag in tenth place, 13.25sec behind winner Razgatlioglu. It was quite an achievement how the man with the number 1 ploughed his way through the field and overtook 14 opponents - going 1 to 1.5 sec faster than those in front of him.

"Overtaking was neither easy nor difficult," the 38-year-old said. "Last year Toprak and Jonathan Rea had a problem on this track and then overtook like crazy, they just bumped some opponents out of the way. I always try to ride as clean as possible and overtake in places where it is possible. When you are much faster than others, you have to be very careful when overtaking. Because you arrive much faster and you have to wait for the right moment. Because you are not faster in every corner. It's impossible to overtake right in the first corner when you run into an opponent."