Ducati's fallen stars: What Bautista advises Bagnaia

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista crashed twice in the first Aragon race. He had to recover mentally for the two races on Sunday - and rose like Phoenix from the ashes.

After Imola, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) slipped out of the lead in the first race at MotorLand for the second time this season, throwing away points once again. The 38-year-old is now able to deal with such setbacks admirably, and on Sunday he bounced back in the manner of a champion with victories in both races.

"I try not to think about racing after an incident like that," the world championship leader revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "In Aragon I had my daughter, my family and friends, I spent Saturday afternoon with them, we laughed together and told old stories. I then try to think of positive things, things that make me happy. When I'm lying in bed, my mind goes to what I can do in the races the next day, that makes me nervous. So I try to switch off completely - whether I crash or win. I try not to think anything and sleep straight away instead. Otherwise you're brooding all the time, and I don't want that. It's not easy, fortunately I can do that."

Bautista had the chance to make amends straight away in the next race on Sunday after his crash on Saturday, which he described as "very important".

MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) crashed while lying second in Sunday's Indian Grand Prix, he can reflect on what happened until the next race in Japan next weekend.

"I had fun right back in the warm-up on Sunday morning and was able to enjoy riding," Bautista described. "I can imagine Pecco is thinking a lot this week."

Your advice to Bagnaia is to sleep a lot and not think? "I don't know if that will work for him too," Alvaro laughed. "He's a world champion and he stumbled a lot at the beginning of last season. He has recovered well from that, he knows this situation very well. I'm sure he can rebuild himself mentally and come back stronger."

Result World Superbike Championship Aragon, race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 4,064 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,109
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 14,007
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,270
6. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 17,104
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 18,152
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 18,574
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,940
10. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 22,509
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,129
12. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 27,041
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,818
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 32,000
15. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 34,509
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,821
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,678
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,804
19. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 51,427
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 51,690
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha
- Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 0,179 sec
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,475
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,013
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 6,013
6. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,024
7. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,592
8. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 9,384
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,740
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 10,103
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 10,279
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,405
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 15,185
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 15,300
15. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,699
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 20,947
17. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 23,827
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 27,934
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 28,005
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 29,003
21. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,311
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 42,997
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,253 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,837
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,902
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,553
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 14,427
7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 17,014
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 17,259
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 18,469
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 19,424
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 21,653
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,960
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,690
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 23,971
15. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 24,523
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 28,279
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 37,369
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 38,489
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 46,123
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,478
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + > 1 min
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 30 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 504
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 457
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 328
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 275
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 237
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 191
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 132
9. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 128
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 123
12. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 115
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 114
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 107
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 90
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 31
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1