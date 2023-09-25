Ducati's fallen stars: What Bautista advises Bagnaia
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After Imola, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) slipped out of the lead in the first race at MotorLand for the second time this season, throwing away points once again. The 38-year-old is now able to deal with such setbacks admirably, and on Sunday he bounced back in the manner of a champion with victories in both races.
"I try not to think about racing after an incident like that," the world championship leader revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "In Aragon I had my daughter, my family and friends, I spent Saturday afternoon with them, we laughed together and told old stories. I then try to think of positive things, things that make me happy. When I'm lying in bed, my mind goes to what I can do in the races the next day, that makes me nervous. So I try to switch off completely - whether I crash or win. I try not to think anything and sleep straight away instead. Otherwise you're brooding all the time, and I don't want that. It's not easy, fortunately I can do that."
Bautista had the chance to make amends straight away in the next race on Sunday after his crash on Saturday, which he described as "very important".
MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) crashed while lying second in Sunday's Indian Grand Prix, he can reflect on what happened until the next race in Japan next weekend.
"I had fun right back in the warm-up on Sunday morning and was able to enjoy riding," Bautista described. "I can imagine Pecco is thinking a lot this week."
Your advice to Bagnaia is to sleep a lot and not think? "I don't know if that will work for him too," Alvaro laughed. "He's a world champion and he stumbled a lot at the beginning of last season. He has recovered well from that, he knows this situation very well. I'm sure he can rebuild himself mentally and come back stronger."
|Result World Superbike Championship Aragon, race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 4,064 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,109
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 14,007
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,270
|6.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 17,104
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 18,152
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 18,574
|9.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,940
|10.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 22,509
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 23,129
|12.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,041
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 27,818
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 32,000
|15.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,509
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,821
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 36,678
|18.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,804
|19.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|+ 51,427
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 51,690
|21.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|-
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,179 sec
|3.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,475
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,013
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 6,013
|6.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 7,024
|7.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,592
|8.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 9,384
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,740
|10.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,103
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 10,279
|12.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 10,405
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 15,185
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 15,300
|15.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,699
|16.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 20,947
|17.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 23,827
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,934
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 28,005
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 29,003
|21.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,311
|22.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,997
|-
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|-
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,253 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,837
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,902
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,553
|6.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 14,427
|7.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,014
|8.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 17,259
|9.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 18,469
|10.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 19,424
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 21,653
|12.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,960
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 23,690
|14.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 23,971
|15.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 24,523
|16.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 28,279
|17.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 37,369
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 38,489
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 46,123
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,478
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ > 1 min
|22.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|-
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|-
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 30 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|504
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|457
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|328
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|275
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|237
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|213
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|191
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|132
|9.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|129
|10.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|128
|11.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|123
|12.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|115
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|114
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|107
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|90
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|57
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|31
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|12
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1