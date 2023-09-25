Ducati's fallen stars: What Bautista advises Bagnaia

Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista crashed twice in the first Aragon race. He had to recover mentally for the two races on Sunday - and rose like Phoenix from the ashes.

After Imola, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) slipped out of the lead in the first race at MotorLand for the second time this season, throwing away points once again. The 38-year-old is now able to deal with such setbacks admirably, and on Sunday he bounced back in the manner of a champion with victories in both races.

"I try not to think about racing after an incident like that," the world championship leader revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "In Aragon I had my daughter, my family and friends, I spent Saturday afternoon with them, we laughed together and told old stories. I then try to think of positive things, things that make me happy. When I'm lying in bed, my mind goes to what I can do in the races the next day, that makes me nervous. So I try to switch off completely - whether I crash or win. I try not to think anything and sleep straight away instead. Otherwise you're brooding all the time, and I don't want that. It's not easy, fortunately I can do that."

Bautista had the chance to make amends straight away in the next race on Sunday after his crash on Saturday, which he described as "very important".



MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) crashed while lying second in Sunday's Indian Grand Prix, he can reflect on what happened until the next race in Japan next weekend.

"I had fun right back in the warm-up on Sunday morning and was able to enjoy riding," Bautista described. "I can imagine Pecco is thinking a lot this week."



Your advice to Bagnaia is to sleep a lot and not think? "I don't know if that will work for him too," Alvaro laughed. "He's a world champion and he stumbled a lot at the beginning of last season. He has recovered well from that, he knows this situation very well. I'm sure he can rebuild himself mentally and come back stronger."