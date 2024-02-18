New tarmac: dream times or a rude awakening?

For the first time since 2013, the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit received a new tarmac surface last December. The Superbike and Supersport World Championship teams and tyre supplier Pirelli are expecting significantly more grip.

On Monday, the Supersport World Championship teams will test for a total of eight hours at the Phillip Island race track in South Australia. Provided the container ship with the Superbike tyres is allowed to unload in the port of Melbourne on Monday morning as planned, the premier class will test on Tuesday. The 2024 World Championship will then begin next weekend.

One unknown factor for everyone is the new tarmac that was laid last December.



"At Phillip Island, it's always about setting up the bike so that you can get over the race distance with the tyres," explained Pirelli Race Director Giorgio Barbier to SPEEDWEEK.com. "This applies to every racing series and is due to the layout of the track. The new tarmac offers more grip, which is positive. We'll see what we can do with it - we'll know more after the test. We decided not to use new tyre configurations because of the new asphalt and are using the same tyres as in the past three years. There were no problems back then."

Despite limited tyres, the Supersport riders have seven front and rear tyres available on Monday. "If the track doesn't ruin the tyres within five or ten laps, we should be fine," said Ten-Kate Yamaha team manager Kervin Bos. "Normally we need between five and seven sets of tyres per day during winter testing. It will be interesting to see how long the tyres last with the grippier tarmac. The rear tyre must have a certain amount of slip: If it spins too much or too little, you'll destroy it."

At the beginning of February, some of the top riders from the Australian Superbike Championship used an event on Phillip Island to prepare for the season and get used to the tarmac. Three-time champion Troy Herfoss (Ducati) rode over a second faster than his fastest lap to date.

The fastest lap in the Superbike World Championship at Phillip Island was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the 2019 sprint race with 1:30.075 min. The pole record is held by Tom Sykes (BMW) with 1:29.230 min, set in 2020.

In the Supersport class, Sandro Cortese (Yamaha, SR 2018 with 1:33.072 min) and Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha, pole 2020 in 1:32.176 min) hold the records.