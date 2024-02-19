Kawasaki without illusion: What the engine upgrade brings

Marcel Duinker, one of the crew chiefs in the Kawasaki factory team, told SPEEDWEEK.com where he sees the improved ZX-10RR in the 2024 Superbike World Championship compared to the competition.

Kawasaki received two concessions for 2024 due to the regulations: The engine of the ZX-10RR is allowed to rev 500 rpm higher, the maximum is now 15,100 rpm. And instead of the normal ten test days, the Japanese manufacturer has 16 available.

Technically, Kawasaki has fallen behind, innovations have been brought by others in recent years, above all Ducati. Nevertheless, Team Green has finished in the top three of the overall standings every season, and record champion Jonathan Rea has been able to cover up many weaknesses with his outstanding skills.

SPEEDWEEK.com met up with Marcel Duinker, the crew chief of newcomer Axel Bassani, at Phillip Island. The graduate engineer from the Netherlands has been working for Kawasaki for 20 years and became world champion with Tom Sykes in 2013. He can judge the ZX-10RR technically like no other.

"In the end, rideability is the most important thing," says Duinker about technical changes. "We tried to improve our top performance, but at the same time we also paid attention to acceleration out of the corners. We always try to maximise our engine power, but there is a limit. We have improved our engine for this year. Will it be enough? No. But we will be closer technically. We were more dependent on there being rule changes than being able to work within the rules. We are quite limited in that respect at the moment."

There were times when Kawasaki brought out a new homologation model almost every year, the current one is three years old - and there is no prospect of a new motorbike.

"The Concession and Super Concession parts give us more room for improvement," explained the 46-year-old. "Kawasaki has decided to go this way at the moment. I feel like I did twelve years ago, we have to catch up and reduce the gap. We have to focus on what needs to be done and realise this together with Kawasaki. Our bike still has many strengths, but we also know exactly what needs to be improved."

The current Kawasaki philosophy described above was the reason why Rea took flight and went to Yamaha. And only incorrigible optimists expect Alex Lowes or Axel Bassani to deliver performances like the Northern Irishman. Rea experienced his worst Kawasaki years in 2022 and 2023 as third in the World Championship, but still finished on the podium 30 and 18 times respectively. Lowes did not take that many podiums in his entire career.