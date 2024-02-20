Phillip Island, 1st session: Records are swept away

Traditionally, the Superbike and Supersport World Championship riders test on the same track on Monday and Tuesday before the World Championship opener in Phillip Island. However, due to major logistical difficulties in the run-up to the event, a change of plans was made: On Monday, only the Supersport riders raced, on Tuesday the track belongs to the Superbike aces.

Unfortunately for the teams, the test time was compressed into one day. Originally, they would have had two and a half hours between Sessions 1 and 2 on Monday and Tuesday to modify the bikes and analyse the data, plus the whole night from Monday to Tuesday. Now the two four-hour sessions are only interrupted by a half-hour break.



Racing will take place on Tuesday from 9.10 am to 1.10 pm and from 1.40 pm to 5.40 pm, Phillip Island is ten hours ahead of CET.



The new tarmac, which was laid last December, is an unknown quantity for everyone. At the beginning of February, several top riders from the Australian Superbike Championship used an event on Phillip Island to prepare for the season, with three-time champion Troy Herfoss (Ducati) riding over a second faster than his previous personal best.



When the red light went out on Tuesday morning, Philipp Öttl was the first to take to the track. After two years with a Ducati, the Bavarian is on the grid this year for the Yamaha team GMT94.



It only took 15 minutes before comeback man Andrea Iannone (Go Eleven Ducati) was the first to go under 1:31 minutes.



For comparison: The fastest lap in the Superbike World Championship at Phillip Island was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the 2019 sprint race with 1:30.075 min. The pole record is held by Tom Sykes (BMW) with 1:29.230 min, set in 2020.



After half an hour, BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu was already faster than the best race lap with 1:29.904 min.



Garrett Gerloff from the German BMW Team Bonovo action caused a lengthy interruption during the first hour when his M1000RR spilled oil on the track after an engine failure.



World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) did not take part in the first hour, but was already in the top three after just five laps.



After just over two hours of testing, Iannone was the first to break the pole record at 11.17 local time with a time of 1:29.080 minutes, but was immediately beaten by Supersport World Champion Nicolo Bulega. The rookie was the first Superbike rider to stay under 1:29 min and set a fabulous best time of 1:28.962 min.



15 minutes before the lunch break, Bulega even improved to 1:28.890 minutes, 0.340 seconds off the pole record! And that on race tyres, mind you. Experts assume that we will see 1:27 times in Saturday's Superpole with qualifying rear tyres.



Second in the first session was the astonishing Iannone, followed by Locatelli and Razgatlioglu, who also fell short of the pole record.



Bautista finished fifth, record champion Johnny Rea (Pata Yamaha) an unimpressive twelfth after his heavy crash.



Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha), who missed all the tests in January due to a viral illness, rode his R1 for the first time since 1st November. Although he has recovered well physically, his fitness is not yet at the same level as before the illness. The Swiss rider is currently 14th.



Öttl struggled with technical problems on his Yamaha and only completed 21 laps, while the most hard-working riders completed over 50. As a result, the Bavarian was stranded in 19th place and currently loses 2 seconds.



Several riders crashed, including Michael van der Mark (turn 2), Iker Lecuona (turn 11), Bulega (turn 4), Rea (turn 11) and Iannone.