Jonathan Rea (15th/Yamaha) crashed: "Will be fit"

After problems in Portimão, Jonathan Rea was not one of the strongest riders at the Phillip Island test either. After a crash, the Yamaha rider has at least given the all-clear for the Superbike World Championship opener.

When Jonathan Rea got on the R1 for the first time in Jerez in November 2023, the Northern Irishman set fast times from a standing start and also showed fantastic speed on the Spanish track in January.

However, he was only the third-best Yamaha rider at the Superbike test in Portimão in seventh place and things did not go according to plan for the six-time world champion at the official Dorna test on Phillip Island either: Rea only finished 15th, 1.5 seconds behind the leader.

"Even without the crash, it was a difficult test day. It's not easy for me to familiarise myself with the R1 on Phillip Island," admitted Rea. "I feel good on the bike, but when I want to go to the maximum, I can't feel the limit. My rhythm and pace are good and we are not light years away. Over the next few days we will think about what we need to change to be more competitive."

Like Honda rider Iker Lecuona, the 36-year-old crashed at turn 11 in the second test session, but Rea escaped more lightly than the Spaniard.

"It wasn't a big deal," said the six-time world champion. "I fell pretty hard on my shoulder, but fortunately I didn't hurt myself. It was bad luck that I was hit in the back by the motorbike next to the track. Everything is a bit swollen and I'm a bit stiff after the fall. After a few days off, I'm not worried about the race weekend. I will be 100 per cent fit."