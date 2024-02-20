Nicolo Bulega: The sorcerer's apprentice remains fantastic

After a long, entertaining duel with Andrea Iannone, in which the two Italians alternated several times at the top of the timesheets, it looked as if Nicolo Bulega would be able to assert himself as the best of the day in the afternoon - until Toprak Razgatlioglu, who defected to the official ROKiT-BMW, went on the hunt for times shortly before the end of the test and set an unofficial lap record of 1:28.511 min on the fresh tarmac, relegating Bulega to second place by a touch of 0.074 seconds.

Nevertheless, Bulega was impressed by both his own performance and the speed of his Ducati. "Phillip Island is my favourite track, riding here is a unique experience," enthused the Supersport champion. "Nevertheless, the first five or six laps were a bit strange and shaky because I didn't exactly arrive at the end of the home straight at my usual pace. It took me a while to adjust to the tremendous speed and the new braking points with the superbike before turn 1. I had to flip a few switches in my head, but after about ten laps I was coping well."

That was an understatement, because in the duel with Iannone, Bulega beat the pole record several times. Even more impressive was how careful he was with the tyres. "My pace for the race is very, very good. In this respect, the test went even better than the others we have already completed," said the 24-year-old, rubbing his hands together. "I heard that some of the drivers had problems with the durability of their tyres, but I can't complain. The Pirelli technicians have told me that I am one of the best drivers in terms of tyre wear. In fact, the drop in tyre performance was hardly worth mentioning and was easy to control."

He himself is confident that he can survive 21 Phillip Island laps with the same tyre, he noted. He was unaware of any attempts by individual representatives of other teams to possibly shorten the race distance or call for a flag-to-flag race with a tyre change. "Whatever comes our way, I'm prepared for all eventualities," he shrugged. "However, it will certainly be an advantage for us if we can complete the race normally and as planned. While three or four of the other riders are having problems, Iannone and I are coping particularly well. As far as I'm concerned, I attribute that to my smooth, fluid riding style."

Despite the successful day, Bulega sees room for improvement for the races next weekend. "We have worked well and are in a better position than I would have expected. The bike is good and I've had a very good feeling on every track we've been on so far," he admitted. "But there are always things that can be further optimised. Here at Phillip Island I need to work on braking and turning into Turn 4 and 10!"