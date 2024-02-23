Phillip Island, FP1: Locatelli under the pole record

Just in time for the start of the first free practice of the Superbike class at 11:20 a.m., Phillip Island is ten hours ahead of CET, the occasional light drizzle turned into heavier rain.

Although this quickly stopped, the sun made an appearance between the clouds and the wind also helped to dry the tarmac, nothing happened on the track for the first half of the 45-minute session.



Then rookie Adam Norrodin (Petronas Honda) ventured onto the track for three laps, but was 29 seconds slower than the best in Tuesday's test. Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) set the fastest lap of 1:28.511 min, more than 7/10 sec off the pole record set by Tom Sykes (BMW, 1:29.230 min) in 2020.



In the final quarter of an hour, all the riders completed a few laps, with Philipp Öttl (GMT94 Yamaha) setting the first notable record with a 1:31.992 min. Yamaha works rider Andrea Locatelli was the fastest in the end, needing just three laps to set the fastest Superbike lap ever during a race event with 1:29.197 minutes, thus setting an official record.



As the practice session did not take place under normal conditions, the rankings are of little significance.



The following applies to the races on Saturday and Sunday: Due to concerns from sole supplier Pirelli that the rear tyre will not last the entire race, the distance for the two main races has been reduced from 22 to 20 laps.



In addition, the drivers must come into the pits between laps 9 and 11 to have another rear wheel with a new tyre fitted. To prevent the mechanics from getting stressed and making mistakes, a minimum of 63 seconds is allowed for the pit stop. The time is measured from the beginning to the end of the pit lane.

Results Superbike World Championship Phillip Island, FP1:

1st Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, 1:29.197 min

2nd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.106 sec

3rd Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.520

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.558

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.688

6th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +0.727

7th Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.752

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.837

9th Dominique Aegerter (CH), Yamaha, +1.153

10th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +1.157

11th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.258

12th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.298

13th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.555

14th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.611

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.699

16th Xavier Vierge (E), Honda, +1.807

17th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.833

18th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +2.240

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +2.246

20th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.485

21st Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +3.207

22nd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +3.219

23rd Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +4.665