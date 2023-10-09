Olching secures runner-up title in season finale

The title was already gone, but the last race of the Speedway Bundesliga was still about the runner-up championship. MSC Olching won against MSC Brokstedt.

The starting position was clear: MSC Olching had to beat MSC Brokstedt in the last race of the Speedway Bundesliga on their home oval to clinch the German vice championship. At first, however, the Vikings of MSC Brokstedt got off to a better start and led the standings until heat six.

In the sixth, seventh and eighth runs, the score was 3:3 three times in a row. It was not until the ninth heat of the day that Erik Bachhuber and Oskar Polis finished with a 5:1 heat result over Norbert Krakowiak and Birger Jähn. This was MSCO's first lead of the race day.

With a total of three more 4:2 victories over the men from MSC Brokstedt, the Olching team could also get over the fact that they conceded 1:5 twice.

The Brokstedt team had the two top scorers of the day in Mads Hansen and Norick Blödorn at the end of the races. In a special race outside the Bundesliga classification, in which the golden ribbon of the Schlossbrauerei Maxlrain was at stake, the two Brokstedters met Martin Smolinski and Valentin Grobauer. Hansen took the lead here from the start and resisted all attacks from Grobauer and won the special race from the start.

With the victory over Brokstedt, MSC Olching also passed MC Nordstern Stralsund, who had the chance to become German Champion with a victory in Güstrow on Monday. MSC Brokstedt thus finished the 2023 season in fourth and last place with three match points.

Results Speedway Bundesliga Olching:

1st MSC Olching, 43 points: Erik Riss 0, Martin Smolinski 10, Valentin Grobauer 12, Oskar Polis, 11, Erik Bachhuber 9, Daniel Gappmaier 1.

2nd MSC Brokstedt, 41 points: Norick Blödorn 14, Mads Hansen 16, Marius Hillebrand 2, Norbert Krakowiak 9, Birger Jähn 0.

Special race for the golden ribbon of the Schlossbrauerei Maxlrain: 1st Mads Hansen, 2nd Valentin Grobauer, 3rd Martin Smolinski, 4th Norick Blödorn.

Final standings Speedway Bundesliga 2023:

1st MC Güstrow Torros, 8 match points, 253 run points.

2nd MSC Olching, 7, 249

3rd MC Nordstern Stralsund, 6, 259

4th MSC Brokstedt, 3, 246