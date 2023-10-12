Cloppenburg Paar Cup: Last title decision 2023

The last title decision of this season will be made on Friday at the Paar Cup in the speedway arena of MSC Cloppenburg. The hosts go into the race with Martin Smolinski, René Deddens and Jonny Wynant as favourites.

Originally, the DMSB Speedway Paar Cup would have been held in Herxheim in the spring, but due to weather conditions the race had to be cancelled. As no new date could be found in Herxheim for a repeat race, the race went back to the German Motorsport Federation and the busy club from Cloppenburg was awarded the contract to host the Couples Cup, which is now the last predicate of this season.

There will be at least one change to the original line-up, in which the Motorsportvereinigung Herxheim would have competed with Erik Riss and Erik Bachhuber. Riss injured his shoulder in the Redcars league race in England and cancelled the starts in Cloppenburg and Dohren.

So, according to the current situation, the Cloppenburg team with Martin Smolinski, René Deddens and reserve Jonny Wynant will start the race on their home track as favourites, because the points system in the Paar Cup means that two strong riders are needed to be successful. Instead of the classic 3-2-1-0 points system, there are 4-3-2-0 points in the Paar Cup, so the teams' priority will be to always get both drivers in the points in order to decide the duels of the six participating teams in their favour.

With Sandro Wassermann and Marius Hillebrand, AC Landshut provides a duo that could threaten the Cloppenburg team. "With Sandro and Marius, we have a young pair at the start who have a lot of potential, but also have to be able to call it up on the dot. This consistency is sometimes lacking in young riders, but we are very confident going into the race. Especially Sandro, who has only been used once in our league, we want to give him the opportunity to show himself again and also reward him for the fairly accepted reserve role during the season," said the good-humoured team manager Klaus Zwerschina in the run-up to the event.

Admission to the Arena an der Boschstraße is on Friday, 13 October, from 4 pm. Training starts at 6 pm. After the driver presentation, which is scheduled for 7.30 p.m., the race will start with 15 heats. This will be followed by the three final races for the placings at 8 pm under floodlights. Tickets for the speedway event are only available at the box office this time.

By the way: There will also be a double feature for the fans in the Weser-Ems region. Only one day later, on Saturday, 14 October, MSC Dohren will start its big floodlit speedway race on the Eichenring.

Line-up Speedway Paar Cup Cloppenburg:

AC Landshut: Sandro Wassermann, Marius Hillebrand

MSC Cloppenburg: René Deddens, Jonny Wynant, Martin Smolinski

MSCAbensberg: Norick Blödorn, Mario Niedermeier, Patricia Erhart

MSC Dohren: Marlon Hegener, Timo Wachs, Fabian Wachs

MC Post Leipzig; Patrick Hyjek, Bruno Thomas, Manuel Rau

MSC Herxheim: Erik Bachhuber, tba