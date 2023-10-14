MSC Cloppenburg defends title on own track

MSC Cloppenburg successfully defended its Speedway Paar Cup title one day later than planned. In the final, René Deddens and Martin Smolinski defeated MSC Abensberg.

Successful title defence for MSC Cloppenburg, who already flexed their muscles in the heats and then didn't let them take the butter off their bread in the final either. With 34 points, René Deddens, Martin Smolinski and Jonny Wynant finished the heats just one point below maximum. Only Erik Bachhuber was able to get between Martin Smolinski and René Deddens in the twelfth heat.

In the final, the Cloppenburg team then met the MSC Abensberg selection, who had one of the strongest individual riders in their ranks in Norick Blödorn. Deddens won the final ahead of Blödorn and Smolinski and since MSC Cloppenburg had two riders in the points, the title was secured with 6:3.

The finals for 3rd and 5th place were easy pickings for MSC Dohren against MSV Herxheim and MC Post Leipzig against AC Landshut. Since Sandro Wassermann broke his collarbone after a fall in the sixth heat and could not start again, Marius Hillebrand contested the heats for Landshut alone.

The same fate was shared by the Motorsportvereinigung Herxheim, for whom Valentin Grobauer did not start again as he felt unwell. Losing the duel despite a heat win due to the 4-3-2-0 points system, it was enough for MSC Dohren in the heat for third place and AC Landshut in the duel for third place to decide the duels in their favour.

MSV Herxheim and AC Landshut were the only clubs in the six-team field to arrive without reserve drivers. Therefore, they had to contest part of the heats and the finals with only one driver.

The race in Cloppenburg had originally been scheduled for Friday evening, but was then unceremoniously moved to Saturday morning with free entry due to persistent rain. After the original date in Herxheim had been cancelled due to rain, this was the second rain postponement of the Paar Cup, which only found a title holder at the third attempt.

Results Speedway Paar Cup Cloppenburg:

Standings after the heats: 1st MSC Cloppenburg, 34 points (René Deddens 10, Jonny Wynant 7, Martin Smolinski 17). 2nd MSC Abensberg, 26 points (Norick Blödorn 18, Mario Niedermeier 8, Patricia Erhart 0). 3rd MSC Dohren, 22 points (Marlon Hegener 7, Timo Wachs 10, Fabian Wachs 5). 4th MSV Herxheim, 21 points (Valentin Grobauer 4, Erik Bachhuber 17. 5th AC Landshut, 16 points (Sandro Wassermann 2, Marius Hillebrand 14. 6th MC Post Leipzig, 14 points (Patrick Hyjek 12, Bruno Thomas 2, Manuel Rau 0).



Finals:

Heat for 5th place: MC Post Leipzig 5, AC Landshut (1st Marius Hillebrand, 2nd Patrick Hyek, 3rd Bruno Thomas).

3rd place: MSC Dohren 5, MSV Herxheim 4 (1st Erik Bachhuber, 2nd Marlon Hegener, 3rd Fabian Wachs).

1st heat: MSC Cloppenburg 6, MSC Abensberg 3 (1st René Dedddens, 2nd Norick Blödorn, 3rd Martin Smolinski, 4th Mario Niedermeier).

Final standings Speedway Paar Cup 2023:

1st MSC Cloppenburg

2nd MSC Abensberg

3rd MSC Dohren

4th MSV Herxheim

5th MC Post Leipzig

6. AC Landshut