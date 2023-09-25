Ken Roczen's Maths Tip to Jett Lawrence

German HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen was pleased with his second place in the inaugural Supermotocross series and its three playoffs. Finally, there was something to smile about

The first season of the Supermotocross Championships is history. Jett Lawrence(HRC) deservedly became champion. Ken Roczen(HEP Progressive Suzuki) showed consistently strong performances and finished second overall. Chase Sexton (Honda) was fast, but he crashed - as so often in this Supercross season - in the last race and thus threw away the possible overall victory. At least Sexton still saved third place overall in the end.

"I'm really proud of what we have achieved together with the team," Roczen said after the race. Alluding to the 'baby gift' from Jett Lawrence in Chicago, Roczen showed off his 'butt patch' on the back of his race shorts during the press conference, which he rode in Los Angeles. "Did you see that?" asked Roczen. After Jett replied in the negative, he showed the inscription: '1+1=3'.

Of course, this joke also has a serious background. Roczen was implying that he sees Jett as the winner of both Chicago races(1+1). But since Jett had waved him past in the second race, he received 3 points(=3). This did not change the result (50 points), but Jett'saction still led to discussions and even a written warning by the AMA.

Jett thought Roczen'sidea with the butt patch was cool. Ken and Jett have known each other for a long time and they share a common history. Before the Lawrence family moved to the USA, they lived at times in Roczen'sparents' house in Mattstedt - including the training area where Kennytrained since childhood. Therefore, there is still a close and friendly connection between the families, especially between the parents. However, Jett and Ken rarely met in Jett'schildhood days, because Ken had already moved to the USA at that time.

SMX 450 Playoff#3, Los Angeles:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1, 75 pts.

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 2-2, 66 Pt.

3rd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 5-3, 60 pts.

4th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 7-4, 54 pts.

5th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 8-5, 51 pts.

6th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 6-7, 48 pts.

7th Ty Masterpol (USA) Kawasaki, 9-9, 45 pts.

8th Fredrik Noren (S), Suzuki, 11-8, 42 pts.

9th Phillip Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha, 12-10, 39 pts.

10th Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 3-20, 36 pts.

11th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 4-21, 33 Pt.

12 Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 20-6, 24 pts.

...

23rd Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 21-DNS

24. Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 22-DNS

SMX 450 final standings after playoff #3 of 3:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 163 pts.

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 146

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 126

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 120

5th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 104

6th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 96

7th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 92

8th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 91

9th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 90

10th Ty Masterpol (USA) Kawasaki, 84

11th Fredrik Noren (S), Suzuki, 79

12th Phillip Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha, 76

13th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 71

14th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 59

15th Grant Harlan (USA), Yamaha, 44