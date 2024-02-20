Aaron Plessinger (KTM): Mistakes digested - looking ahead

Red Bull KTM rider Aaron Plessinger suffered a crash while chasing Ken Roczen at the Supercross in Glendale. As a result, he not only lost a lot of ground in the race, but also the chance to take the overall lead.

The Supercross race in Glendale was a triumphant ride for German rider Ken Roczen (29) on his HEP Suzuki, who was able tocheerfrom the top step of the podium in a US Supercross race for the first time since March 2023 . After the break, the series picks up speed again next Saturday in Arlington.

Aaron Plessinger could have been the leader there with the Red Plate.The Red Bull KTM rider was in pursuit of Ken Roczen in Glendale, but went down early in a left-hand bend and thus squandered his chances of scoring good points. After a race to catch up, the cowboy still managed to finish in P10.

"I'm really angry about the slip-up in the final," explained the 28-year-old from Illinois, for whom P2in Glendale would have been enough to takethe overall lead . Plessinger: "I drove well all day in Glendale. I managed the holeshot in the heat race and then drove for the win. I felt good in the final and the start also went well."

The otherwise relaxed Plessinger, who had aimed for the inside line in the corner in question, commented on his mistake: "I was right behind Kenny and put him under pressure .But then I madeastupid mistake and my front wheel folded. The field was still very close together at that point, so I dropped back to P22. I then managed to get up to P10, but that really stunk. But I'mstill in the fight for the championship going into Arlington."