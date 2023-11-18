Peter Hickman wins, David Datzer on the podium

The Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix ended with a start-to-finish victory for Peter Hickman. David Datzer impressed in third place. Lukas Maurer and Olivier Lupberger finished 6th and 15th respectively, while Julian Trummer retired.

Practice for the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix brought the expected duel between three-time winner Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) and young Davey Todd (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing), in which Hickman was able to snatch pole position from his opponent at the very last moment.

A similar duel between the two British BMW riders was expected for the 12-lap race on the 6.12-kilometre Circuito do Guia, which is surrounded by stone walls and crash barriers, but to the disappointment of the fans it looked as if it would not happen because Todd's bike had to be pushed aside after the warm-up lap.

The race was stopped because Brian McCormack (Roadhouse Macau/FHO Racing) crashed on the first lap and Dutch rider Nadieh Schoots (Basoma Racing) overbraked in an attempt to avoid the Irishman's bike and was also forced to the ground. Todd's mechanics had enough time before the restart to get the BMW ready to race again.

Initially, the two Brits provided the best entertainment, with Hickman setting the pace at the front. However, the longer the race went on, the more the lap record holder at the North West 200, the Tourist Trophy and the Ulster Grand Prix was able to shake his troublesome pursuer out of his slipstream. In the end, he had a lead of almost half a second.

The story of the race, however, was written by David Datzer (MTP-Racing by ZERO UP Penz13), who came to the Chinese gambling metropolis with the aim of competing for a podium finish. The German, who immediately took third position on the first attempt at the start, messed up the restart and only returned from the first lap in eighth place.

After that, the always cheerful Bavarian showed a remarkable race to catch up. Position by position, he pushed forwards and by the halfway point, the BMW rider had closed the large gap to Australian Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad), who was surprisingly in third place at the time, and one lap later he had already clearly distanced the two-time BSB Superbike overall winner.

Lukas Maurer (Kawasaki) was also convincing in his performance. The Swiss IRRC Superbike overall winner this year got off to a good start. After a spirited race, he was able to celebrate sixth place. His compatriot and brand colleague Olivier Lupberger (Team Swiss Lupi by Heidger Motorsport) was also satisfied with 15th place at his Macau debut.

Austrian Julian Trummer (WH Racing powered by Dynobike) was unlucky. The Honda rider was already doubting his abilities after twelfth place in practice, but the problem that prevented him from developing a feeling for his bike was of a technical nature, as was revealed on the warm-up lap, where he was lucky to avoid a crash when the rear wheel suddenly locked.

With twelfth place safely in sight, Kamil Holan (Blue Garage) caused a real scare at the end. The Czech Kawasaki rider went off the right-hand track in the final corner and crashed into the track barrier at high speed.

Macau Motorcycle GP, result, 18.11.2023

1. Peter Hickman (GB), 12 laps in 29:16.090 min. 2. Davey Todd (GB), 28.989 sec. 3. David Datzer (D), +30.809 sec. 4. Josh Brookes (AUS), all BMW. 5th Rob Hodson (GB), Honda. 6th Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki. 7th Paul Jordan (GB), BMW. 8th Dominic Herbertson (GB), Kawasaki. 9th Michael Evans (GBM), Suzuki. 10th Sam West (GB), BMW. Also: 15th Olivier Lupberger (CH), Kawasaki. Fastest lap: Hickman in 2:24.487 min.