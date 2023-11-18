Peter Hickman gives team boss an emotional home win

Peter Hickman has already brought his team boss Faye Ho a victory or two in the Tourist Trophy races. Now the Briton has also won the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix in her old home country.

Peter Hickman has already won the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix three times, the last time in 2018. After his superior best time in qualifying, in which he left his British compatriot Davey Todd and last year's Finnish winner Erno Kostamo well behind, he was once again the first contender for victory this year. Although pushed into the role of favourite, the BMW driver held his nerve in the home town of his team boss Faye Ho.

The race started at 08:48 local time and the two team-mates Peter Hickman and Michael Rutter (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) were neck and neck on the first lap, but after a crash by Brian McCormack, in which Nadieh Schoots was also involved, the organisers decided to abandon the race.

After the restart, it was once again Hickman who led the group, but Davey Todd was hot on his heels. Rutter followed in third place and the third FHO rider, Australian Josh Brookes, had made a good start from 13th on the grid to take fifth position. For Rutter, who is the most successful motorbike racer of all time with nine victories in Macau, the 55th edition of the invitational race ended after the first lap.

From lap to lap, Hicky was able to extend his lead over his pursuers. After twelve laps, he had almost half a minute on Todd. While it was the fourth triumph in China's gambling capital for the currently fastest road racer in the world after 2015, 2016 and 2018, the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team and its team boss were delighted to take victory for the first time.

It was also a good race for Brooks on the 6.12-kilometre Circuito do Guia. The two-time champion of the British Superbike Championship was in second place until the halfway point, when he was beaten by a strong David Datzer. Nevertheless, he was more than satisfied with fourth place.

"To be first in every session and win the race in Faye's home town is something special," said Hickman, referring to his perfect weekend. "The guys in the pits did an absolutely mega job, the BMW was simply superb. The track is much bumpier than it used to be and was therefore a bit harder to drive compared to the past. Maybe it just seems that way to me because I haven't been here for a few years."

"Well, what can I say! All my dreams have come true this week," enthused team principal Faye Ho after her protégé's perfect performance. "To return to Macau, my home country, with my own team, to lead every session and then to take the win - it couldn't have gone any better. I thank the team for all the hard work that has made this possible."

"Pete has been riding fantastically all week. It's such a shame that Michael had the problem with the brakes. I'm convinced we could have finished first and second without that problem, but it wasn't to be this year. Josh really impressed everyone with his attitude to the race and his progress. I think with a little more experience on the track he could have been fighting for the podium."

Macau Motorcycle GP, result, 18/11/2023

1st Peter Hickman (GB), 12 laps in 29:16.090 min. 2nd Davey Todd (GB), 28.989 sec. 3rd David Datzer (D), +30.809 sec. 4th Josh Brookes (AUS), all BMW. 5th Rob Hodson (GB), Honda. 6th Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki. 7th Paul Jordan (GB), BMW. 8th Dominic Herbertson (GB), Kawasaki. 9th Michael Evans (GBM), Suzuki. 10th Sam West (GB), BMW. Also: 15th Olivier Lupberger (CH), Kawasaki. Fastest lap: Hickman in 2:24.487 min.