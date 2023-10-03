Chase Sexton: Change to KTM and thanks to Honda

US motocross star Chase Sexton has now officially said goodbye to his employer Honda. The announcement of his deal with Red Bull KTM is coming soon.

In the USA, the motocross and supercross year is over. Some top aces travel to Europe for the Motocross of Nations (MXoN), which takes place next weekend in Ernee, France. In France, Chase Sexton will definitely be missing. The Honda star has been linked to Red Bull-KTM for months and is supposed to go hunting for titles for the Austrians in America in the future. But so far there has been no official commitment from either side.

However, the man from Illinois has now let his trousers down for the first time. On his social media account, Sexton thanked his former employer Honda in detail for four great years.

"Man, it's been one hell of a ride with the Honda family. There were a lot of ups and downs, two 250cc Supercross titles, a 450cc Supercross title and tons of memories that will stay with me for life," the 24-year-old looked back. "Riding for HRC Honda has always been a dream for me. To have made that a reality is really special."

Sexton had been under contract with Geico-Honda since 2017, later joining the factory team. He secured his first title in 2019.

Sexton cheers, "Thank you to everyone and all my team members who made my four years so special!"

Sexton had won the first 450cc title for Honda be Ricky Carmichael in 2003. But Sexton was disenchanted by Chad Lawrence in 2023, who moved up to the 450cc class. Honda also holds him as a future stock - together with his brother "Hunta" Lawrence.