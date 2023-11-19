Triple triumph for Toyota at home race

For Evans and co-driver Scott Martin, the victory is their third win of the season and the ninth for Toyota out of 13 rallies this year. Toyota had already secured the manufacturers' title at the 11th round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Chile. Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen won their second secured drivers' and co-drivers' titles at the penultimate event, the Central Europe Rally.

This was the WRC's second visit to the technical and demanding tarmac roads in the mountains of Aichi and Gifu prefectures around Toyota City. Heavy rain significantly increased the challenge on the first full day of rallying on Friday and it was here that Evans laid the foundations for his victory.

Two fastest times in the extreme rain on Friday morning gave him a lead of almost a minute and 50 seconds over his team-mates when their rivals ran into trouble. Saturday and Sunday brought more changeable and slippery conditions, but Evans skilfully managed to take the win on both days. As a result, he and Martin also finished second in the championship.

Ogier was close to Evans' pace at the start but lost some ground after contact with a barrier on Friday afternoon, while Rovanperä had to contend with some of the toughest conditions at the start. They were less than 20 seconds apart after Friday, but both opted to focus on maximising the team result rather than their own positions in the difficult conditions.

Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais finished the rally 1:17.7 minutes behind, claiming their fourth podium finish of the season after three wins earlier in the year. Rovanperä was a further 28.8 seconds behind with his eighth podium and twelfth top-four result of his consistent season.

TGR WRC Challenge Programme driver Takamoto Katsuta once again impressed on his home roads. His hopes of a second consecutive podium at Rally Japan were dashed by a spin and contact in the extreme conditions of Friday's first decision, losing more than five minutes, but he fought back with outstanding pace: he was the fastest driver for the rest of the event. With ten fastest times, he set more fastest marks than anyone else. By the finish, he had fought his way up to fifth place overall, just 20 seconds off fourth place.

Jari-Matti Latvala (Team Principal): "This is a really fantastic end to the season for us, with a one-two-three at home in Japan. It really is a dream result. We came here with one goal, to win, and in the end we took every step of the podium. It was also great to see Taka fight his way back to fifth place. We couldn't really have expected more from a weekend as demanding as this one. Our drivers all did a really great job to achieve the best possible result for the team and to finish the season so successfully. I'm really happy for everyone in the team who has done such a fantastic job this year."

Kalle Rovanperä: "It's an incredible feeling right now. It's a dream result for the team to have three cars on the podium in Japan. It's amazing that we managed to do that this weekend in such difficult conditions. I think the team has proven once again that we can be consistent and fast. I'm also very proud of Taka as he drove so well and I was delighted with his times. The atmosphere was so good this week with so many fans: it was nice to see people enjoying the rally and cheering us on. It was a really cool end to the season, especially to be on the podium with a team result like this."

Winner Elfyn Evans: "It's really nice to be back on the top step of the podium, and even more so when it's a one-two-three for the team. It's a fantastic result and we couldn't have imagined a much better event at home for Toyota, so I'm really pleased. It was a long and difficult weekend. On Friday we had exceptionally difficult conditions, which we came out of with a big lead. Since then it's been a completely different challenge to manage the gap instead of going full throttle, but in the end I'm very happy to have done it. Congratulations to the team: it's been an incredible season, the car has been great and I'm really proud and happy for everyone."

Sébastien Ogier: "It feels great to be part of this result. I really wanted to come here and help the team to achieve a dream result. In my opinion, the main objective was simply to get the win. So to get a full podium is fantastic and maybe even more than a dream result. The conditions brought some big surprises throughout the weekend. We expected the difficult start on Friday and many riders made mistakes or lost time, including us. Then we realised that we were in a strong position to score the one-two-three for the team and my focus was on bringing this result home, but it's never easy in slippery and difficult conditions like these. I hope the whole team enjoys this moment: They really deserve it, so thank you to them!" (Toyota)

Final standings after 22 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota 3:32:08,8 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 1:17,7 3 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 1:46,5 4 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 2:50,3 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 3:10,3 6 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 3:28,3 7 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Škoda + 7:33,7 8 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (ANA), Škoda + 8:49,6 9 Kajetanowicz/Szczepaniak (PL), Škoda + 19:25,9 10 Arai/Tachikui (J),Peugeot + 22:22,7

Drivers' World Championship final standings after 13 races Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 250 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 216 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 189 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 174 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 133 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 113 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 101 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33