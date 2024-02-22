Former champion Maximilian Götz in British GT in 2024

The 2021 DTM champion and 2012 ADAC GT Masters title winner Maximilian Götz will compete in British GT in 2024. He will compete for 2 Seas Motorsport in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

DTM fans will remember: In December 2020, the British-Bahraini team 2 Seas Motorsport announced full-bodied plans to compete in the DTM with two McLaren cars in 2021. But in the end, the team was never seen in the DTM.

"It's great to be back with the 2 Seas team in 2024 and to take on a new challenge in British GT," said Götz. "We had a great run at the end of last year at the Gulf 12 Hours and they proved to be real challengers on the biggest stage. The British GT Championship has grown into one of the biggest national championships in recent years and has seen some amazing racing, so I'm really looking forward to being a part of it, teaming up with Kevin and seeing what we can achieve together."

2 Seas Motorsport will also field a second Mercedes-AMG GT3 in British GT in 2024. Ian Loggie and Phil Keen will drive the car, which will once again race in the legendary D2 privateer livery in homage to the iconic Mercedes-AMG DTM cars.