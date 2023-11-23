Luca Boscoscuro: he will supply MTHelmet's MSi team in 2024

For two years, motorbike manufacturer Luca Boscoscuro only equipped his two riders Aldeguer and Lopez in the Moto2 World Championship. The MT-Helmets-MSi team with Ogura and Garcia will join in 2024.

In the 2023 Moto2 World Championship season, Kalex will field 26 GP riders, Boscoscuro two, plus two Forward bikes, of which nobody knows exactly how much hardware and expertise from Suter, MV Agusta and Robby Motor is in this junk.

In all likelihood, Boscoscuro will once again equip four Moto2 World Championship riders in the coming season, as he last did in 2021, when he supplied the Aspar-Martinez team before the four-time world champion's team switched to GASGAS in both classes (Moto3 and Moto2), where he uses KTM and Kalex bikes.

Luca Boscoscuro, European 250cc champion in 1995, Gilera team boss in 2008 and 2009 (title win with Marco Simoncelli in 2008), has won the last three world championship races in Buriram, Sepang and Lusail with 18-year-old Fermin Aldeguer - and has therefore aroused the interest of some Moto2 teams.

Today, word got around the paddock at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia as to who will be competing with the racing bikes from Italy next year alongside Boscoscuro's own speed-up team (Fermin Aldeguer, Alonso Lopez): The new MTHelmets-MSi team of Teo Martín, who has already achieved considerable success in the Moto3 World Championship with KTM this year and will take over the Moto2 team of Sito Pons (64) after this season.

Riders: Ai Ogura, Moto2 Vice World Champion 2022, and Sergio Garcia, Moto3 Vice World Champion 2022.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com today, Luca Boscoscuro did not explain the agreement with MTHelmets-MSi.

Can Boscoscuro invest a larger development budget in the future if he uses four bikes? "In Moto2, the budget is not the most important thing," said the Italian. "The most important thing is the quality of the riders."

And as a talent scout, the Speed-up team owner has exceptional qualities. He has already discovered Andrea Iannone, made Simoncelli a world champion and won the Moto2 World Championship with Fabio Quartararo in 2018, when nobody believed in the Frenchman anymore. Aldeguer discovered "Boscos" at the age of 14 in the Spanish 600cc Championship. "He was never able to ride in Moto3 because he was already 1.80 metres tall at the age of 14."

The Speed-up team has been competing in the Moto2 World Championship with one-event sponsors for years and alternated with the following companies in 2023: MB Conveyors, Beta, CAG Tecnologie Mecchaniche, +ego, LighTech and GT Trevisa.

Results Moto2 World Championship Lusail, 19.11.2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 18 rdn in 35:32.117 min

2nd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 2.643

3rd Canet, Kalex, + 2.652

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 4.585

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 4.645

6th Vietti, Kalex, + 5.936

7th Chantra, Kalex, + 6.212

8th Acosta, Kalex, + 6.598

9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 7.269

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 11.302

11th Roberts, Kalex, + 11.565

12th Lowes, Kalex, + 11.663

13th Ramirez, Kalex, + 16.105

14th D. Binder, Kalex, + 16.306

15th J. Alcoba, Kalex, 19.293

Moto2 World Championship standings after 19 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 328.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 249.5. 3. Dixon 194. 4. Aldeguer 187. 5. Canet 175. 6. Chantra 162.5. 7. Gonzalez 142.5. 8. Lopez 134. 9. Ogura 132.5. 10. Vietti 116. 11. Salac 110. 12. Lowes 95. 13. Roberts 85.5. 14. Garcia 84. 15. Arenas 79. 16. Baltus 53. 17. Ramirez 52. 18. J. Alcoba 47.5. 19. D. Binder 34. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 28. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 442.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 261. 3. Forward 4.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 407.5 points (world champion). 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 344.5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 321. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 295. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 259. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 214. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 157.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 142.5. 9. Fantic Racing 116. 10. Italtrans Racing 113.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 70. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 54. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 46. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.