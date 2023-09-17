Maggiora: Andrea Adamo (KTM) is MX2 champion!

With a 3-3 result at the Italian Grand Prix in Maggiora, Red Bull KTM factory rider Andrea Adamo became MX2 World Champion of 2023, while Jago Geerts (Yamaha) was Grand Prix winner with a 2-1 result.

The tension mounted immeasurably ahead of the 18th and penultimate round of the MX2 World Championship in Maggiora and the cauldron was bubbling as Red Bull KTM factory rider and local hero Andrea Adamo had the chance to claim his first World Championship title in front of his home crowd before the decisive second round.

Initially, however, German pole setter Simon Längenfelder took the holeshot, but Belgian Yamaha factory rider Jago Geerts resolutely passed the German for the lead. Despite a few minor mistakes, Längenfelder refused to be shaken off and kept Geerts under pressure throughout the race, but in the end the German had to settle for second place.

Title favourite Andrea Adamo(KTM) started in the P5 area, kept his cool, edged out Thibault Benistant(Yamaha) and subsequently found himself on course for the title as Liam Everts had to work his way up from P8 after a moderate start. In the first half of the race, Spanish WZ Racing rider Oriol Oliver was ranked 3rd and Adamo went on the attack, overtaking the Spaniard on lap 8 and finding himself on course for the title in 3rd.

Liam Everts attacked hard and moved up to 5th place, but shortly before the end of the 30-minute race he slipped away before the climb to the finish line and went down hard. The Belgian had to retire from the race. This meant that the title was decided in favour of Adamo. Adamo 's P3 was enough to win the title early, because with a points lead of 73 points he can no longer be caught before the season finale at Matterley Basin (where a maximum of 60 points will be awarded).

Liam Everts, who still had a chance of winning the title before the Italian Grand Prix, dropped from P2 to P3 in the World Championship standings due to his crash and the resulting zero lap, with 702 points, the same as Simon Längenfelder in 4th place. With his race win, Geerts improved to 2nd place in the World Championship standings. Overall, the fight for the World Championship podium remains exciting, as Geerts, Everts and Längenfelder are separated by only 4 points.

Belgian Husqvarna factory rider Lucas Coenen crashed in the first lap and moved up from the end of the field to P7.

Jago Geerts won the Italian Grand Prix with a 2-1 result, equal on points with Simon Längenfelder. The decisive factor was his better second run. The newly crowned World Champion Andrea Adamo finished third in the day's standings with two third places and was frenetically celebrated by the Italian crowd.

Result MX2 Maggiora:

1st Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 2-1

2nd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 1-2

3rd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 3-3

4th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 9-4

5th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 7-5

6th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki, 6-6

7th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 5-7

8th David Braceras (E), Kawasaki, 14-8

9th Camden Mc Lellan(RSA), Honda, 13-9

10th Valerio Lata (I), KTM, 12-10

11th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 8-14

12th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 4-DNF

13th Isak Gifting (S), GASGAS, 17-13

14th Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 15-15

15th Jack Chambers (USA), Kawasaki, 19-12

16th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 10-32(DNF)

17th Oliver Oriol (E), KTM, 33-11

18th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM, 11-30

19th Federico Tuani (I), KTM, 20-16

20th Emil Weckman(FIN), Honda, 16-DNF

MX2 World Championship standings after round 18 of 19:

1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 779 points.

2nd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 706,(-73)

3rd Liam Everts (B), KTM, 702,(-77)

4th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 702,(-77)

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 558,(-221)

6th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki, 541, (-238)

7th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 531, (-248)

8th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 523, (-256)

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 493,(-286)

10th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 377, (-402)