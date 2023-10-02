MXGP rookie Kevin Horgmo: From Kawasaki to Honda

Fast Norwegian Kevin Horgmo switches from Kawasaki to Honda for his debut year in the MXGP category of the Motocross World Championship, where he will be team mate to Swiss rider Valentin Guillod.

The Norwegian Kevin Horgmo (23) is not only changing his World Championship category for the 2024 season due to his age, but also his manufacturer. In future, Horgmo will no longer compete for the Dutch F&H Kawasaki Racing Team, but for Josse Sallefranque's French Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz team.

Horgmo, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on 23 September, showed strong performances especially in the 2022 season when he finished P4 in the M2 World Championship. He finished the past season in 7th place in the WRC standings. In the second half of the season he found his old strength again and secured a race win and a GP podium in Turkey. At F&H Kawasaki, Horgmo was under the wing of Marc de Reuver, among others.

But it is also a fact: Horgmo and the F&H team were not able to improve in the desired way in 2023 and establish themselves as the hunters of the factory teams of KTM and Yamaha.

The change was logical, as the places in the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP for the coming season have already been allocated to Romain Febvre and Jeremy Seewer, and no competitive Kawasaki team can currently be identified alongside the factory team at the Japanese manufacturer; this is different at Honda.

For the change to the SR Motoblouz squad, Kevin Horgmo will also adapt some things in his environment and move his residence to the south of France. At the Honda team, Horgmo will now be coached by French former world champion Yves Demaria. As a teammate he gets the fast Swiss Valentin Guillod, who remains in the team.