Tim Gajser not in the USA: Is his father to blame?

The new Motocross World Championship season kicks off on 10 March with the Grand Prix of Patagonia in Bariloche, Argentina. With MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (Red Bull GAGAS), Tim Gajser (Honda), Jeffrey Herlings (Red Bull KTM) as well as Romain Febvre and Jeremy Seewer (both Kawasaki), all the stars of the 450cc class will finally be back at the gate for the start of the season.

Honda's motocross giant Tim Gajser (27) recently showed himself to be in top form in the sand of Riola Sardo and in Mantua, riding in a league of his own. The five-time world champion gave some very interesting insights into his early career plans in a question-and-answer session with his fans. After winning the MX2 title in 2015, the Slovenian went straight on to claim the world championship crown in the MXGP category as a 450 rookie the following year. As a result, Gajser was linked with a move to the US scene early on.

French icon Jean-Michel Bayle had once chosen precisely this path at Honda after winning two consecutive world championship crowns in Europe as a teenager in 1988 and 1989. However, the situation was different for Gajser in 2016, as Honda had just signed Ken Roczen in the USA for the 2017 season. But even that was not the deciding factor. When asked about his desired move to the USA, Gajser revealed: "In 2016, I was 99 per cent sure that I would go to the USA. But my father wouldn't let me go back then - I had no choice."

From today's perspective, was that the right decision? "Maybe yes, maybe no." You have to know that: Gajser and his father Bogomir, once a good amateur rider with a lot of ambition, were once considered inseparable, but have since grown apart.

Incidentally, his private motocross track in Lviv is to be opened to amateur riders again this year for a few training days.