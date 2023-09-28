MXoN Team Italy: Mattia Guadagnini drops out

Mattia Guadagnini (GASGAS), nominated by the Italian Federation for the OPEN class, cannot compete in Ernée due to a calf muscle injury. He will be replaced by Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha).

Mattia Guadagnini (GASGAS) was already absent from the World Championship final in Matterley Basin last weekend because he had acute muscle problems in his right calf. Guadagnini won the 2021 Motocross of Nations together with Antonio Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino. He was nominated for the Open class this year alongside Alberto Forato(MXGP) and MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo(MX2).

Guadagnini did not receive medical clearance, so the Italian Federation nominated Andrea Bonacorsi, who became champion of theEMX250European Championships this year. Bonacorsi will compete in the Open class on a 450cc bike.

Team boss Thomas Traversini explained: "We are really sorry for Mattia, a rider who has always shown a strong bond with the Maglia Azzurra. At the same time, we can count on the motivation of Andrea Bonacorsi, who will face this experience without pressure, but with the awareness of being able to keep up with the other riders on the track."

At the World Championship final in Matterley Basin, Bonacorsi had started in the MX2 World Championship and had finished in the top-10.