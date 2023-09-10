Crash perpetrator Bautista unpunished: His verdict

Still-Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi showed a strong weekend in France. He qualified for third on the grid and finished second in the first race on Saturday. In the Superpole race on Sunday morning, he again had a chance of winning when he was wiped out on the fifth lap by his team-mate Alvaro Bautista, of all people, while lying in second place.

Michael had to go to the airport in Paris soon after the second main race on Sunday (retirement), but appeared briefly at the media debriefs to say goodbye and even hugged Bautista. It was obvious: there is no bad blood between the two.



"With Alvaro, what happened, happened," Rinaldi remarked. "I rode my normal line, was in front, got caught on the rear wheel and crashed. It was not my fault. He was in a fight and mistakes can happen. I could have fought for three wins or at least podiums, in the end it was only second place."



"The incident was very unfortunate," Bautista expressed remorse. "You come up to this right-hand bend very quickly, but it is very slow. The slipstream sucked me in and I couldn't decelerate hard enough. Toprak turned into the corner, Michael straightened his bike a bit. I tried everything not to torpedo him and I feel sorry for him."



Bautista bowled the pitiful Italian out of the race but, to the amazement of many observers, received no penalty because the FIM SBK Stewards Panel classed the collision as a racing accident.



You can look at it that way, but it doesn't change the fact that Bautista took out a rider who was fighting for the win.



The Spaniard is aware of this. "In race control they have their opinion, sometimes you agree with it, sometimes you don't," Bautista told SPEEDWEEK.com. "At the end of the day you have to accept the decision, that's how it was with me in the past. You have a lot of camera angles to look at exactly what happened. When you look at this incident from the front, it's not easy to judge. Because you can't see exactly how far apart we were. You can't just look at it from one perspective."