Michael Rinaldi: His future depends on Marc Márquez

If, after Alex Rins, Marc Márquez also leaves Honda, there will be a shortage of personnel in the two Japanese MotoGP teams. This would be to Michael Rinaldi's advantage.

If Marc Márquez terminates his Honda contract for 2024, there will be a shortage of personnel at Honda's two MotoGP teams. But the Japanese already have a stopgap solution in sight. Current world championship fifth-placed Johann Zarco will then ride in Lucio Cecchinello's LCR Honda team instead of in the Repsol Honda team alongside Joan Mir, who has just five points to his name after twelve Grands Prix this year.

And at LCR Honda, Taka Nakagami would be joined by Spaniard Iker Lecuona, who has already ridden for Repsol and Marc Márquez this year at Jerez and then replaced Alex Rins (he is going to the Yamaha factory team after 2023 despite a contract for 2024) at Assen, Silverstone and Spielberg and failed to score a single point.

Lecuona, like Xavi Vierge, has signed a new HRC contract for the World Superbike Championship. But there is a clause in it that says he can be transferred to MotoGP if necessary.

Already lurking for his Honda SBK place is Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who has to make way for Supersport World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega at Aruba-Ducati after 2023 because he is only seventh in the World Championship and has enquired with Honda. Rinaldi has been put off for the time being and does not yet know whether he will be able to take over the SBK seat from Lecuona. This is because Marc Márquez will not announce or decide where he will ride in 2024 until the end of September.

If Rinaldi does not find a place with Honda, he will dock with Motocorsa Ducati and take over the place of Axel Bassani, who is moving to the Kawasaki factory team.