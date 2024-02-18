Sam Lowes admits: "Sometimes I don't understand it"

British Superbike World Championship rookie Sam Lowes talks about his achievements over the past ten years in Grand Prix racing ahead of the start of the new season.

Sam Lowes will compete in the Superbike World Championship in 2024 with the newly formed Ducati team of patron Marc van der Straten. After ten years, the 33-year-old Englishman from Lincoln is returning to the paddock that he left in 2013 as Supersport World Champion in the Moto2 category.

This means that twins Sam and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) will also be racing against each other for the first time in a long time. Sam Lowes made some pithy statements about his career to date in an interview with colleagues from MCN: "When you win a Grand Prix, it's forever! I've won ten of them - statistics don't lie either."

Commenting on his time in the GP paddock and his foray into the MotoGP World Championship in 2017 with Aprilia, Sam said: "My chance didn't materialise. I could have won a lot of races on Monday in general. But you don't race on Monday, you race on Sunday. I'm still proud and did what felt right. Unfortunately, the consistency was lacking, but the speed was there."

Commenting on his time in Moto2 against talents like Martin, Bastianini, Bezzecchi, Diggia, Marini and Morbidelli, he said: "I'm proud, my time in this class was the strong Moto2 years. Because of these guys, I also think about what would have happened if I had been given another chance. Diggia showed it, it takes time! I beat all those MotoGP winners on certain days."

Lowes likes to talk about the days when he seemed unbeatable, like in the 2023 Jerez GP, when he caught Pedro Acosta and ended up winning by three seconds. "On certain days, I'm as good as the best. Okay, maybe not exactly like Marc Marquez on his days, but I've scored 20 poles and 26 podiums."

Lowes likes to emphasise something else: "I was just as fast in my teens. People told me to just ride and that's exactly what I did. I was 21 when I first checked data on a computer. Even now, I sometimes don't understand it like the other guys. It's just different, but I don't see that as a negative thing - you are what you are."