Philipp Öttl (17th/Yamaha): Engine and electrical damage

This was not how Philipp Öttl had imagined his return to his favourite track on Phillip Island: After two faults, the Bavarian finished the one-day Superbike class test in 17th place.

"It was a bit difficult," 27-year-old Philipp Öttl began his summary at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I went out twice in the morning, then unfortunately the engine broke down. It took us a while to change it, after which I was only just able to complete one lap before the lunch break. That certainly wasn't so good."

Things didn't get much better in the afternoon either, because as soon as Öttl had warmed up again, the electrics went on strike. "We had to replace the wiring harness. All in all, I didn't get to ride much," continued the GMT94 Yamaha rider.

Nevertheless, Öttl was not as dissatisfied as his position in the timesheets, just under one and a half seconds behind leader Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW), would suggest. "In terms of the chassis, we have worked in the right direction. We still need a bit more in this respect, and I also need to familiarise myself a bit more with the Yamaha as a rider. But it's getting there, even if the position is not what I would like," said Öttl. "Overall, I think we have found a good basis. We still need to improve our turning, but overall we are making progress. At the test in Jerez everything was relatively simple, then in Portimao we went completely in the wrong direction, but found our way back in the end. We could certainly have improved even further here, but when the engine breaks down, you simply run out of time. That was the main problem."

The final judgement will be made next weekend, and not only Öttl's fans are convinced that their hero will turn the tables and score a strong result: Last year, on Ducati, he took fifth place in race 2.