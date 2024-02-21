Endless Honda nightmare - and no redemption in sight

Honda has homologated a new Fireblade for the 2024 Superbike World Championship - and is still stuck in the middle of nowhere. Factory rider Xavi Vierge spoke openly with SPEEDWEEK.com about the problems and the potential of the motorbike.

After the magnificent 2002 season, when Colin Edwards won the fifth Superbike World Championship title for Honda in an epic duel against Troy Bayliss and Ducati, the largest motorbike manufacturer withdrew from the production-based championship due to differences of opinion with promoter Flammini.

From 2004 until the end of 2018, the Dutch Ten-Kate team took care of Honda's Superbike presence and became champion for the last time in 2007 with James Toseland. Until the 2016 season, Honda won races every year and the riders regularly finished on the podium.

2017 saw the arrival of the then new CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 and Honda Motor Europe became more involved. There were difficulties with the Cosworth electronics and the power delivery of the engine. Instead of helping Ten Kate with the development, there was a lot of wrangling with Honda. Although there were many warm words and promises from Japan, there was no groundbreaking technical input.

Nicky Hayden lost his life in a racing bike accident in Italy in 2017, Stefan Bradl fled after the disappointing season and became a MotoGP test rider for Honda.

In 2018, Honda went completely under with Leon Camier and Jake Gagne: Camier's 4th place at the second event in Buriram was the best result of the season and, as in the previous year, no podium finishes were achieved. The pair finished 12th and 17th in the overall championship standings.

"2017 was a disaster due to various things," recalled the team manager at the time, Ronald ten Kate. "During the winter tests before the 2018 season, we were consistently in the top five with Leon Camier. We were close to the podium at the first two events in Australia and Thailand, then we had to switch to Magneti Marelli electronics, which is a joke in itself. Someone at Honda was very sure that Magneti Marelli would be the sole supplier of electronics for 2019, so we had to switch."

Honda continued on the path taken with Magneti Marelli even when it had long been clear that the Cosworth electronics were now working better than the new system. And that there would be no standardised electronics for the Superbike World Championship.

After the 2018 season, not only was main sponsor Red Bull gone, Honda also withdrew its trust from Ten Kate. It had been obvious since 2017 that Honda would have been in a much worse position without the Dutch company's involvement.

Honda took the wrong path with the Fireblade back then, and despite several new models since then, the right one has not been found.

In the transitional 2019 season, the overstretched Moriwaki Althea team took care of the Honda entry out of necessity; since 2020, there has once again been an official Honda Racing Corporation team, responsible for all factory appearances of the Japanese manufacturer.

The new motorbike, the first Fireblade with three Rs, was supposed to turn things around. However, even the great Alvaro Bautista, who won 16 races in the 2019 season on the then new Ducati Panigale V4R, only managed three third places in his two Honda years in 2020 and 2021. Iker Lecuona (Assen 2022) and Xavi Vierge (Mandalika 2023) added two more third places to this meagre tally.

The last Honda victory was secured by Nicky Hayden in the rain at Sepang 2016, while Jonathan Rea last triumphed in the dry at Portimao 2014 - ten years ago!

There is a new Honda Triple-R for 2024, but the lap times during the winter tests were shocking. The same picture at Phillip Island on Tuesday: While Lecuona injured his left shoulder after a highsider in turn 11 and had to miss the rest of the test day, team-mate Vierge was stranded in 16th place, almost 1.5 sec behind the best time set by Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW).

Honda fans around the world are wondering why the problems with the new bike have not been resolved and why they are still presented with a disgraceful picture. According to an insider, Honda has "at least three to four times the budget" as in the Ten-Kate days.

"The bike is new, we need more time to understand it and benefit from its potential," Vierge told SPEEDWEEK.com in an exclusive interview in Australia. "The potential is there, the engine performance is amazing. But we are stumbling with the realisation. Thanks to the new tarmac at Phillip Island, the grip level is huge, which helps us. Because one of our weaknesses is that we can't utilise the available grip properly. We are not where we want to be, but our race pace is quite good. We are better than it looks on paper after the test."

Honda has recognised that it needs more testing to catch up with the front runners. Because the test days for the regular riders are limited per season, a test team is more important than ever. BMW has solved this issue in an exemplary manner with the two former MotoGP riders Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith and an independent structure since the summer of 2023; Ducati, Yamaha and Kawasaki have been providing test riders for years.

Honda brought its test rider Tetsuta Nagashima to the winter test in Jerez at the end of January. "This is the only way we can improve," Vierge is convinced. "The more information you have from different riders, the easier it is for you to develop. In Jerez, we tried to get the maximum out of the new bike. At the next test in Portimao, we tried a new set-up to utilise the advantages of the bike and took a small step forward. Here in Australia we'll continue straight away and try to adapt the bike to our riding style."

"Everyone at Honda is working extremely hard," emphasised last year's world championship runner-up. "There is a test team with Tetsu and they put a lot of effort into it. In the past, he only tested in Japan, but now he comes to Europe more often. That will certainly help us. For me, it's important that they test and develop."