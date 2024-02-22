World Cup opener: How the injured from the test are doing

There were a number of crashes during the SBK tests on Monday and Tuesday at Phillip Island, not all of them without serious consequences. All but one of the riders have hopes of taking part in the world championship opener this weekend.

It is certain that Supersport rookie Piotr Biesiekirski from the Ecosantagata Althea Ducati team will have to miss the start in Australia. The Pole crashed in the last hour of Monday's test and even caused the race to be cancelled nine minutes before the end because he needed a helicopter. Biesiekirski suffered a head injury and concussion and was flown to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.

Oliver Bayliss from the D34G Ducati team injured his wrist and, according to team boss Davide Giugliano, "will not be 100 per cent fit" but will be able to ride.

Honda works rider Iker Lecuona crashed in the Superbike test on Tuesday afternoon in turn 11 and injured his left shoulder. That was the end of the day for the Spaniard. Lecuona was cleared to start the first free practice session on Friday, but will have to see the race doctors afterwards to have his health checked.

Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) crashed in the same corner and was so dazed after the crash that he called for the paramedics with a hand signal. "I fell pretty hard on my shoulder, luckily I didn't hurt myself," said the 36-year-old. "It was unlucky that I was hit in the back by the motorbike next to the track. Everything is a bit swollen and I'm a bit stiff after the fall. After a few days off, I'm not worried about the race weekend, I'll be 100 per cent fit."



FP1 starts at 11:20 on Friday, Phillip Island is ten hours ahead of CET.