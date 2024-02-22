World Cup opener: How the injured from the test are doing
It is certain that Supersport rookie Piotr Biesiekirski from the Ecosantagata Althea Ducati team will have to miss the start in Australia. The Pole crashed in the last hour of Monday's test and even caused the race to be cancelled nine minutes before the end because he needed a helicopter. Biesiekirski suffered a head injury and concussion and was flown to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.
Oliver Bayliss from the D34G Ducati team injured his wrist and, according to team boss Davide Giugliano, "will not be 100 per cent fit" but will be able to ride.
Honda works rider Iker Lecuona crashed in the Superbike test on Tuesday afternoon in turn 11 and injured his left shoulder. That was the end of the day for the Spaniard. Lecuona was cleared to start the first free practice session on Friday, but will have to see the race doctors afterwards to have his health checked.
Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) crashed in the same corner and was so dazed after the crash that he called for the paramedics with a hand signal. "I fell pretty hard on my shoulder, luckily I didn't hurt myself," said the 36-year-old. "It was unlucky that I was hit in the back by the motorbike next to the track. Everything is a bit swollen and I'm a bit stiff after the fall. After a few days off, I'm not worried about the race weekend, I'll be 100 per cent fit."
FP1 starts at 11:20 on Friday, Phillip Island is ten hours ahead of CET.
|Combined times Superbike World Championship test Phillip Island, 20 February
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|BMW
|1:28,511 min
|2.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|1:28,585
|+ 0.074 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:28,835
|+ 0,324
|4.
|Andrea Iannone (I)
|Ducati
|1:29,001
|+ 0,490
|5.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:29,211
|+ 0,700
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:29,213
|+ 0,702
|7.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:29,278
|+ 0,767
|8.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:29,370
|+ 0,859
|9.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:29,399
|+ 0,888
|10.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Kawasaki
|1:29,406
|+ 0,895
|11.
|Sam Lowes (GB)
|Ducati
|1:29,432
|+ 0,921
|12.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:29,468
|+ 0,957
|13.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:29,648
|+ 1,137
|14.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:29,716
|+ 1,205
|15.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:29,966
|+ 1,455
|16.
|Xavi Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:29,977
|+ 1,466
|17.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Yamaha
|1:29,986
|+ 1,475
|18.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:30,381
|+ 1,870
|19.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:30,468
|+ 1,957
|20.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:30,559
|+ 2,048
|21.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:31,029
|+ 2,518
|22.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|1:31,580
|+ 3,069
|23.
|Adam Norrodin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:32,088
|+ 3,577