GP stars convince in Dohren - Robert Lambert wins

MSC Dohren had no fewer than three 2024 GP riders in its line-up for the season finale on the Eichenring. All three were convincing on the short speedway track. Robert Lambert won.

Robert Lambert finished the last international speedway race in Germany on the Eichenring in Dohren as the winner. Together with Kai Huckenbeck from Werlte, the Briton emerged as the rider with the most points from the heats with 14 points.

After Lambert and Huckenbeck, Latvian Andzejs Lebedevs was the next best driver, completing the GP trio that led the standings after the 20 heats. From the German point of view, Norick Blödorn and René Deddens managed a place in the top eight after they had already competed in the morning in Cloppenburg in the Pairs Cup.

After the first semi-final, which was won by Lambert, it was over for Lebedevs, as Timo Lahti from Finland secured second place and thus bowled the Latvian out of the competition. In the second semi-final, three German starters - Huckenbeck, Blödorn and Deddens - were on the line. Deddens from Cloppenburg was the loser. Local hero Huckenbeck and Blödorn from Schleswig-Holstein, however, were able to secure a place in the final.

In the final, the 25-year-old Lambert then prevailed with aplomb after the first attempt was aborted after a power failure. Huckenbeck finished second ahead of Lahti and Blödorn in fourth place.

Results speedway race Dohren:

1st Robert Lambert (GB), 14 preliminary points.

2nd Kai Huckenbeck (D), 14

3rd Timo Lahti (FIN), 11

4th Norick Blödorn (D), 11

5th Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 12

6th Jakub Jamrog (PL), 9

7th Luke Becker (USA), 8

8 René Deddens (D), 7

9th Dimitri Bergé (FRA), 7

10th Sam Jensen (DK), 6

11th Kevin Juhl Pedersen (DK), 6

12th Mika Meijer (NL), 6

13th Lukas Baumann (D), 4

14th Villads Nagel (DK), 2

15th Timo Wachs (D), 1

16th Ben Iken (D), 1

17th Fabian Wachs (D), 1

18th Oskar Paluch (PL), 0

Semi-finals 1: 1st Robert Lambert, 2nd Timo Lahti, 3rd Andzejs Lebedevs, 4th Luke Becker

Semi-final 2: 1st Kai Huckenbeck, 2nd Norick Blödorn, 3rd Jakub Jamrog, 4th René Deddens

Final: 1. Robert Lambert, 2. Kai Huckenbeck, 3. Timo Lahti, 4. Norick Blödorn