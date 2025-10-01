US Kalender 2026, Supercross & Motocross

Die US Supercross-Meisterschaften 2026 beginnen am 10. Januar 2026 traditionell im Angel Stadium von Anaheim (Kalifornien). Die Supercross-Meisterschaften werden über 17 Events, Motocross über 11 Events ausgetragen.

Bis auf die 3 SMX Playoffs im September 2026 steht der Kalender 2026. Am 10. Januar beginnen die Supercross-Meisterschaft im Angel Stadium von Anaheim. Die US Supercross-Meisterschaften werden auch im kommenden Jahr über 17 Events ausgetragen, Motocross über 11 Veranstaltungen. In den 3 Playoffs werden die SMX-Champions aus der Kombination Supercross und Motocross ermittelt.

US Supercross*)



10.01.2026 – Anaheim, Angel Stadium

17.01.2026 – San Diego, Snapdragon Stadium

24.01.2026 – Anaheim II, Angel Stadium

31.01.2026 – Houston, NRG Stadium

07.02.2026 – Glendale, State Farm Stadium

14.02.2026 – Seattle, Lumen Field

21.02.2026 – Arlington, AT&T Stadium

28.02.2026 – Daytona Beach, Daytona International Speedway

07.03.2026 – Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

21.03.2026 – Birmingham, Protective Stadium

28.03.2026 – Detroit, Ford Field

04.04.2026 – St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center

11.04.2026 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium

18.04.2026 – Cleveland, Huntington Bank Field

25.04.2026 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

02.05.2026 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High

09.05.2026 – Salt Lake City, Rice–Eccles Stadium

US Nationals 2026



30.05.2026 – Pala, Fox Raceway National

06.06.2026 – Sacramento, Hangtown Classic

13.06.2026 – Lakewood, Thunder Valley National

20.06.2026 – Mount Morris, High Point National

04.07.2026 – Buchanan, RedBud National

11.07.2026 – Southwick, Southwick National

18.07.2026 – Millville, Spring Creek National

25.07.2026 – Washougal, Washougal National

15.08.2026 – New Berlin, Unadilla National

22.08.2026 – Mechanicsville, Budds Creek National

29.08.2026 – Crawfordsville, Ironman National

SMX Playoffs



12.09.2026 – Playoff 1, tba

19.09.2026 – Playoff 2, tba

26.09.2026 – Playoff 3, tba

*) Angaben ohne Gewähr