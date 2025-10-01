US Kalender 2026, Supercross & Motocross
Ken Roczen ist im US Supercross eine feste Größe
Bis auf die 3 SMX Playoffs im September 2026 steht der Kalender 2026. Am 10. Januar beginnen die Supercross-Meisterschaft im Angel Stadium von Anaheim. Die US Supercross-Meisterschaften werden auch im kommenden Jahr über 17 Events ausgetragen, Motocross über 11 Veranstaltungen. In den 3 Playoffs werden die SMX-Champions aus der Kombination Supercross und Motocross ermittelt.
US Supercross*)
10.01.2026 – Anaheim, Angel Stadium
17.01.2026 – San Diego, Snapdragon Stadium
24.01.2026 – Anaheim II, Angel Stadium
31.01.2026 – Houston, NRG Stadium
07.02.2026 – Glendale, State Farm Stadium
14.02.2026 – Seattle, Lumen Field
21.02.2026 – Arlington, AT&T Stadium
28.02.2026 – Daytona Beach, Daytona International Speedway
07.03.2026 – Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
21.03.2026 – Birmingham, Protective Stadium
28.03.2026 – Detroit, Ford Field
04.04.2026 – St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center
11.04.2026 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium
18.04.2026 – Cleveland, Huntington Bank Field
25.04.2026 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
02.05.2026 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High
09.05.2026 – Salt Lake City, Rice–Eccles Stadium
US Nationals 2026
30.05.2026 – Pala, Fox Raceway National
06.06.2026 – Sacramento, Hangtown Classic
13.06.2026 – Lakewood, Thunder Valley National
20.06.2026 – Mount Morris, High Point National
04.07.2026 – Buchanan, RedBud National
11.07.2026 – Southwick, Southwick National
18.07.2026 – Millville, Spring Creek National
25.07.2026 – Washougal, Washougal National
15.08.2026 – New Berlin, Unadilla National
22.08.2026 – Mechanicsville, Budds Creek National
29.08.2026 – Crawfordsville, Ironman National
SMX Playoffs
12.09.2026 – Playoff 1, tba
19.09.2026 – Playoff 2, tba
26.09.2026 – Playoff 3, tba
*) Angaben ohne Gewähr