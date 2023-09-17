Pit Beirer on Prado: "MXGP title is always special".

Jorge Prado from the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team was crowned MXGP World Champion for the first time at the penultimate stop of the 2023 Motocross World Championship on the legendary Maggiora track. Pit Beirer was pleased with the result.

With a victory in the first race on Sunday, Jorge Prado secured his first world championship title in the top MXGP class. A crash in the second race cost him the day's victory, but that did nothing to dampen the party mood.

Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of Pierer Mobility AG with the brands KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna, witnessed the triumph of his long-time protégé and the first Motocross World Championship title with GASGAS in Maggiora on site.

"An MXGP title is always special for us because it's simply one of the toughest off-road championships in the world, and the competition is going all out," Beirer emphasised to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I already have the feeling that we are a bit the hunted in the class. We always had a very strong Jeffrey Herlings - if he wasn't injured, we won; if he was injured, we didn't win. Now Jeffrey is injured again, but Jorge is ready now and has brought home the title for the group."

"Of course, for the GASGAS brand, the first title in this class is a new milestone," Pit Beirer added. "When we make such strategic decisions, first of all you also weaken KTM when you 'let' such a good rider like Jorge move to GASGAS. He is an incredible rider with such a style, such a skill and such a base. That's why he more than deserved to win the title. This is his title," praised the 1999 250cc World Championship runner-up.

Jorge Prado never relinquished the World Championship leader's red-plate since his victory in the first qualifying race of the season on 11 March in Neuquén/Argentina. Now in his fourth MXGP season, the 22-year-old Spaniard also crowned himself world champion in the premier class for the first time, having previously taken two world titles in the MX2 class in 2018 and 2019.

"In MX2 he took two titles early on, but then he was just very young when he jumped to MXGP - he's still very young at 22," Beirer pointed out. "He is also the youngest of all those who can win the championship here. MXGP is not just about riding style, skill and speed. It's also a bit of experience. Now everything has come together for him and he will be a tough nut to crack for everyone in the next few years."

Results MXGP, Maggiora (17 September):

1st Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 2-4

2nd Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS, 1-6

3rd Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 5-3

4th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 3-5

5th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda, 9-2

6th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda, 6-7

7th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 4-11

8th Glenn Coldenhoff(NL), Yamaha, 7-9

9th Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 32-1

10th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 10-8

11th Benoit Paturel (F), Yamaha, 8-15

12th Mattia Guadagnini (I), GASGAS, 11-13

13th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta, 15-10

14th Ben Watson (GB), Beta, 13-16

15th Ivo Monticelli (I), GASGAS, 12-17

16th Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 18-12

17th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 16-14

18th Brian Bogers (NL), Honda, 14-18

19th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda, 17-21

20th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 20-19

MXGP World Championship standings after 18 of 19 events:

1st Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS, 890 points, World Champion.

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 807,(-83)

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 719,(-171)

4th Glenn Coldenhoff(NL), Yamaha, 655,(-235)

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 612, (-278)

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 565, (-325)

7th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 490,(-400)

8th Jeffrey Herlings (NL), KTM, 456, (-434)

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 334,(-556)

10th Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 314, (-576)

(...)

19th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 162, (-728)

20th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda, 157 (-733)

21st Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 118,(-772)