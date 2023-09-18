This is how Ken Roczen could still become SMX champion

Before the decisive SMX play-off in Los Angeles, German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen is 10 points behind the top. What scenario could still make the German champion?

The three SMX playoffs have very special rules. The aim of the championships is to crown the best rider from both categories, supercross and motocross.

The US Supercross Championships were held over 17 events this year. The Motocross Championships followed with 11 rounds. All the points scored by the riders in the total of both series were combined into a combined score.

This result was the starting point for the three playoffs in Charlotte, Chicago and Los Angeles. Chase Sexton had a total of 710 points of the combined score on his account at the end of the motocross season in Crawfordsville. Ken Roczen had 'only' 340 points in this combined ranking because he had skipped all but one race of the motocross season. Nevertheless, these 340 points were enough for P8 in the combined standings because he had already scored 304 points in the Supercross alone and added 36 points from his motocross event in High Point (304 + 36 = 340).

The combined score alone was decisive for the starting point of the playoffs. So Roczen got exactly 14 points for 8th place. These are the points that you usually get for an 8th place in a Nationals race. Leader Sexton started the playoffs with 25 points.

Each of the three playoffs is held over two heats. However, 25 points are not awarded for winning a heat as in normal races, but the 25 points are awarded for the overall result. The overall result of a play-off is determined according to the 'Olympic principle', as in Motocross of Nations: Place = Point. Whoever has the fewest points is the winner.

We stay with Ken Roczen: 14 points came from the combined SX-MX standings and he finished the first playoff with a 3-3 result (corresponding to 3 + 3 = 6 points) in 2nd place. Dylan Ferrandis, however, also had 6 points in this race with a 2-4 result, but tiebreaker here is, as usual, the better result in the second heat. Roczen was third in Heat 2, Ferrandis fourth, so advantage Roczen. For this second place he got exactly 22 points, so his score after the first playoff had grown from 14 +22 = 36 points.

Roczen finished the second playoff in Chicago last Saturday in second place with a 3-1 result (corresponding to 4 points). Jett Lawrence scored 3 points with a 1-2 result and thus became the day's winner. For this victory, however, he did not receive the 'normal' 25 points, but double points: 50. Roczen received a total of 44 points for 2nd place instead of 22. All points were doubled in the second playoff.

Roczen 's score in Charlotte thus increased to 14 + 22 + 44 = 80 points. Championship leader Chase Sexton has 90 points, as follows:

SX-MX Combined:25(P1)

Playoff #1:25 (P1)

Playoff# 2:40 (P3)

Playoff #3 with a triple points haul

In the decisive third playoff next weekend at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the number of points will now even be tripled. The winner will receive 3 x 25 points = 75 points. For second place there will be 3 x 22 = 66 points and for P3 there will be 3 x 20 = 60 points. The difference between the winner and the runner-up is therefore 9 points in this case. As the leader of the standings, Sexton, is 10 points ahead of Roczen, this one point could tip the scales.

Current points standings after 2 of 3 playoffs:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 90 points

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 88(-2)

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 80,(-10)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 74,(-16)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 71,(-19)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 60, (-30)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 59,(-31)

8th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 58, (-32)

9th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 44,(-46)

10th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 42, (-48)

We look at the possible scenarios for the top three, which are Sexton (90 points), Lawrence (88 points) and Roczen (80 points). There are 6 possible scenarios for Playoff #3 between these three riders:

Scenario 1 for Playoff #3:

1st Ken Roczen: 75

2nd Chase Sexton: 66

3rd Jett Lawrence: 60

This would result in the following final standings:

1st Chase Sexton: 90 + 66 = 156

2nd Ken Roczen: 80 + 75 = 155

3rd Jett Lawrence: 88 + 60 = 148

Scenario 2 for Playoff #3:

1st Ken Roczen: 75

2nd Jett Lawrence: 66

3rd Chase Sexton: 60

This would result in the following final standings:

1st Ken Roczen: 80 + 75 = 155

2nd Jett Lawrence: 88 + 66 = 154

3rd Chase Sexton: 90 + 60 = 150

Scenario 3 for Playoff #3:

1st Jett Lawrence: 75

2nd Ken Roczen: 66

3rd Chase Sexton: 60

This would result in the following final standings:

1st Jett Lawrence: 88 + 75 = 163

2nd Chase Sexton: 90 + 60 = 150

3rd Ken Roczen: 80 + 66 = 146

Scenario 4 for Playoff #3:

1st Jett Lawrence: 75

2nd Chase Sexton: 66

3rd Ken Roczen: 60

This would result in the following final standings:

1st Jett Lawrence: 88 + 75 = 163

2nd Chase Sexton: 90 + 66 = 156

3rd Ken Roczen: 80 + 60 = 140

Scenario 5 for Playoff #3

1st Chase Sexton: 75

2nd Jett Lawrence: 66

3rd Ken Roczen: 60

This would result in the following final standings:

1st Chase Sexton: 90 + 75 = 165

2nd Jett Lawrence: 88 + 66 = 154

3rd Ken Roczen: 80 + 60 = 140

Scenario 6 for Playoff #3:

1st Chase Sexton: 75

2nd Ken Roczen: 66

3rd Jett Lawrence: 60

This would result in the following final standings:

1st Chase Sexton: 90 + 75 = 165

2nd Jett Lawrence: 88 + 60 = 148

3rd Ken Roczen: 80 + 66 = 146

So with a 10-point deficit, it's not enough for Roczento win the championship if he just wins the last playoff. If he wins and Sexton finishes second at the same time, Sexton is still champion with a one-point lead (scenario 1). Only if Roczen wins and Lawrence finishes second can the German still be champion. In 3 out of 6 of the scenarios calculated here, Sexton would be champion. Jett Lawrence would be champion in 2 out of 6 scenarios, namely exactly when he also wins the third playoff.

In the end, Roczen might actually be missing a few points that he had lost during the motocross season in the combined SX-MX standings. The big question is whether HRC will issue a stable order for the final or not. If Lawrence or Sexton win, Honda has the title safe in any case, no matter what happens behind them. Then, of course, no stall order is necessary. What will be interesting is if Roczen wins before Lawrence. In that case, Honda would have to act and issue a stall order, because otherwise they would lose the title. So before the final in Los Angeles, the course is clearly set in the direction of HRC. From the perspective of the HRC factory team, it is important for the upcoming finale that both factory riders remain in the race and in the area of the top 3 in the daily standings.