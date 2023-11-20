David Datzer: "That was my last race for the time being"

After his surprising third place at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, David Datzer shocked his fans by announcing that it might have been the last race of his career.

Series victories at the road races in Hořice, Dymokury and Frohburg, impressive results at his debut at the North West 200, fastest German at the Tourist Trophy and third place at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - David Datzer's list of successes this year is impressive. Although he has now arrived in the top league of road racing, the family man from Bavaria does not know whether he will be able to finance another season or whether he will have to hang up his helmet due to a lack of support.

"After a great two weeks here at the Macau Grand Prix and a podium finish in third place, it's now time for me to say a quiet 'goodbye'. Many thanks to all sponsors, friends, spectators and of course Datzi fans for the experience! Nobody can take away what we have all achieved together," said the 31-year-old BMW rider, who attracts attention with his special motorbike paintwork and original outfits, in his statement on his Facebook account.

"One thing right up front. For me, it was the last race of my young career for the time being. My future in racing and road racing is still uncertain. With MTP-Racing and Tommy Wagner Motorrad GmbH as well as all the other sponsors, I have great partners behind me who have given me one hundred per cent support all these years to show what I'm capable of in the shark tank of the best road racers. And I am more than grateful for that!"

"Nevertheless, all racers know what is behind such a long season. Building and maintaining bikes, management, travelling and, and, and ... I've been doing most of that myself so far, which of course takes up a lot of time. This has pushed me to my personal limits this year," says the crowd favourite from Vilsbiburg, referring to the "daily bread" of a private rider who lacks the necessary support from the industry.

"Everything that went wrong at the beginning of this year should be written down in a book, otherwise nobody will believe you. That's why, after 18 years of racing with all its ups and downs, I have to think about what's best for me and my little family in the future. After a season that consists of two thirds racing and travelling, it's no longer possible for me to be at home full-time in my own family business, which is of course also stressful. Unfortunately, I don't make a living from racing, but that would still be a dream."

"Long story short: I love road racing, I love all the trappings of the sport and it's definitely a balance to everyday life. It's just a quiet 'servus' for me now and I will of course still try to be on a grid in the 2024 season, but no longer at any price, just as it happens. For me, the next step together with MTP Racing is to find a team for the Tourist Trophy and the North West 200, whether on a supersport or superbike motorbike, we're open to anything!"

"Of course, we have ideas of doing it ourselves with our current BMW M1000RR, but it's all too costly from Germany. So, if there are any teams out there looking for a fast German rider, I would be grateful for any message or contact. Have a good start to the week, everyone!" Datzer is not giving up hope that there are potential sponsors in his home country who would like to take the next step towards the world elite in road racing with him.

Macau Motorcycle GP, result, 18.11.2023

1st Peter Hickman (GB), 12 laps in 29:16.090 min. 2nd Davey Todd (GB), 28.989 sec. 3rd David Datzer (D), +30.809 sec. 4th Josh Brookes (AUS), all BMW. 5th Rob Hodson (GB), Honda. 6th Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki. 7th Paul Jordan (GB), BMW. 8th Dominic Herbertson (GB), Kawasaki. 9th Michael Evans (GBM), Suzuki. 10th Sam West (GB), BMW. Also: 15th Olivier Lupberger (CH), Kawasaki. Fastest lap: Hickman in 2:24.487 min.