MotoGP transfers: Are the brand newcomers showing the way?

Five MotoGP riders have switched brands for the 2024 season. SPEEDWEEK.com columnist Michael Scott analyses the starting position for the "newcomers" - and the significance for 2025.

We have a transitional season ahead of us in 2024. Some changes have already taken place, others are brewing but are still up in the air. There is great potential for far-reaching changes on the driver market between now and the end of the year.

Almost all contracts expire at the end of the 2024 season. The exceptions are Brad Binder, who has already extended his contract with KTM up to and including 2026, and Honda newcomers Johann Zarco and Luca Marini, who have each signed two-year contracts until the end of 2025.

This puts even more focus on those MotoGP riders who have switched brands for this year. There are five of them - an unusually large number, almost a real rarity.

Most riders nowadays tend to stay with one manufacturer as far as possible, and not just in the interests of a career after their active time as a racing driver. The current regulations, which are intended to create the most equal conditions possible for all factories with restrictive rules such as an exclusive tyre supplier, a standardised ECU and a prescribed number of cylinders and bores, make all bikes very similar. Paradoxically, this in turn emphasises the minimal differences. The devil is in the detail.

MotoGP riders often talk about how difficult it is to change brands. Noticeable differences affect the decisive feeling. This is particularly critical when it comes to the engine concept: V4 or four-cylinder in-line engine, whereby the latter is now only used by Yamaha following the withdrawal of Suzuki.

There are differences in throttle response and power delivery, but these can be minimised by tuning and electronics. What cannot be influenced is the length of the crankshaft. An in-line engine is inevitably wider than a V-engine and possibly also higher - depending on how the V-engine is installed in the chassis. The in-line engine has to be positioned higher, which has an effect on weight distribution when braking and accelerating - which is not necessarily a disadvantage. It is also shorter, but the most important factor is the gyroscopic effect of a longer crankshaft.

Here, too, there are advantages and disadvantages. Roughly speaking, the Yamaha can maintain a higher cornering speed on long lines, the bikes with a V4 engine are more agile. At the limit, they feel completely different. Even with V4 engines, subtle differences in the ignition interval (KTM relies on an 86-degree V4, the others on 90 degrees) change the feel.

The brand newcomers 2024

The most prominent factor in the rider carousel is of course Marc Márquez. His Ducati debut at the Valencia test two days after the end of his eleven-year Repsol Honda career may give the impression that the switch was easy. In his clean test look and with his mischievous grin, he was one of the fast guys on the first day of winter testing.

Whilst an unshakeable belief in oneself is essential for anyone competing in the MotoGP World Championship, it needs to be tempered with at least a hint of conscious self-awareness. In other words, Marc Márquez should not be seen as superhuman, but his talent is something to look up to.

This is not quite so much the case with Marini and Zarco. In terms of age and experience, their prerequisites are different, and what they have in common is the risk of climbing from the demonstrably superior Ducati to the less competitive and often treacherous Honda.

Of course, the RC213V can and will improve, but even the mighty Honda Racing Corporation will take a while to do so - as well as getting the right feedback from the riders, which could be just as difficult as the more immediate challenge of staying on the bike.

Franco Morbidelli, on the other hand, is bedded in the same luxury as Márquez: he is stepping up from the stumbling Yamaha M1 to the reference - the Ducati Desmosedici. However, "Franky" also has a lot to prove. Can the 2017 Moto2 champion and 2020 MotoGP runner-up free himself from the quagmire in which he sank during his laboured years as a Yamaha factory rider?

Then there is Alex Rins, who was hit the hardest by the many Honda crash victims, but found a way out: he is moving to the Yamaha factory team on a one-year contract alongside Fabio Quartararo and is hoping for an improved M1.

Still waters run deep. Rins is the only rider to give Honda at least one win last year before suffering a long-term leg injury at Mugello. He can take comfort (if it is any consolation) in finding an in-line engine again, as in his Suzuki days. If Yamaha can find the key to solving their complicated problem - raising the power to the level of the competition without sacrificing fine handling - it could give Quartararo a headache.

Everyone will be watching very closely to see how the brand newcomers fare, as there will be some opportunities for others to make the switch this year. As things stand, most MotoGP riders will either try to get hold of a Ducati or keep their place. But there are also other intriguing possibilities.

How about KTM and Marc Márquez, for example? If the Austrian manufacturer can maintain the development pace from last year, they should be able to keep up with Ducati in 2024.

And why shouldn't they bring Márquez into the line-up in the future and become the next big force?