R.I.P.: Jeff Alessi (34) is dead

US supercross and motocross star Jeff Alessi has died at the age of 34 as a result of a sudden massive heart attack. Jeff was the younger of the two well-known Alessi brothers.

The younger of the two Alessi brothers, Jeff Alessi, has died at the age of 34. The exact circumstances of his death are not yet clear, but initial reports in US portals speak of a massive heart attack.

Jeff Alessi was born on 27 March 1989 in Glendale (USA). Already in his childhood and youth he showed enormous talent and potential in Supercross. Many believe that he could even surpass his older brother Mike. The brothers started as amateurs with Honda and then switched to the Red Bull KTM factory team.

At the beginning of his professional career, however, Jeff suffered serious foot injuries, which set him back and why he was never really able to show his potential. He competed again as a professional from 2005 to 2012 and made a comeback in 2016. After finishing his active career, he became a driver-coach.

Jeff was considered an outgoing and funny guy from a young age. In 2005, both Alessi brothers competed in the MX2 class at the Irish Grand Prix in Desert Martin. Jeff finished fifth in the daily standings at this World Championship race.

On behalf of all the readers of SPEEDWEEK.com, we wish the relatives much strength in these difficult hours. R.I.P.